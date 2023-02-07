9 of the best pink watches for you and your Valentine

The time for overpriced flowers and cloyingly coloured candy is nigh, but this is also the season to celebrate the pink- and salmon-dialled watch trend that is becoming a perennial favourite. Now that brands are introducing more non-gendered designs and sizes, this is your chance to embrace the fun versatility of the pink-faced watch.

For men and women alike, the colour can be paired with casual or formal attire, and the right shade can really make an outfit pop. It’s also a livelier alternative to the blues and greens that have been dominating wrists for the last few years. What’s not to love?