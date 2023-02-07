9 of the best pink watches for you and your Valentine
Ditch the bouquet and enjoy the rosy hues of these stunning timepieces instead.
The time for overpriced flowers and cloyingly coloured candy is nigh, but this is also the season to celebrate the pink- and salmon-dialled watch trend that is becoming a perennial favourite. Now that brands are introducing more non-gendered designs and sizes, this is your chance to embrace the fun versatility of the pink-faced watch.
For men and women alike, the colour can be paired with casual or formal attire, and the right shade can really make an outfit pop. It’s also a livelier alternative to the blues and greens that have been dominating wrists for the last few years. What’s not to love?
ZENITH DEFY SKYLINE
Only a year old, the Zenith Defy Skyline collection is rapidly expanding its offerings to appeal to as many demographics as possible. The recently released 36mm versions will please those with smaller wrists, and joining the pastel green and metallic blue options is one in baby pink.
It still has all the little details we appreciate, such as the four-pointed star pattern of the watch face, a date window that matches the dial colour, and the raised chapter ring that follows the dodecagonal shape of the bezel. It is delivered with an integrated steel bracelet and a matching rubber strap, but a diamond-set version is also available for those who prefer a bit more glamour.
FP JOURNE AUTOMATIQUE
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his very first self-winding movement, the Octa calibre, Francois-Paul Journe launched the 99-piece limited edition Automatique in 2021. You needn’t fret too much if you missed that run, as the Automatique is now a permanent fixture in the Classique collection as of last year.
Unlike the commemorative models, the regular Automatique is offered in two sizes – 40mm or 42mm – and in platinum or 18k red gold (pictured here). The watch combines a patented outsized date, off-centred time with guilloche subdials, and a power reserve of 160 hours. The indicator on the left, however, is to track the 120 hours of chronometric precision the Octa 1300.3 calibre promises.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN TRADITIONELLE PERPETUAL CALENDAR CHRONOGRAPH
It’s taken a while, but Vacheron Constantin has finally released its popular grand complication with a salmon dial last year. Housed in a 43mm platinum case, this version is a beautiful contrast of warmth and coolness, with blue chronograph hands to match the blue alligator strap.
All the information is easy to read, thanks to apertures for the day, month and leap year, and a date indicator at six o’clock that encircles the moon phase. The 30-minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock sits across the small seconds sub dial. While not a limited edition, this reference is reserved for Vacheron Constantin boutiques only.
OMEGA SEAMASTER AQUA TERRA 150M 34MM
The Seamaster Aqua Terra has always been a watch to wear and forget — it’s comfortable and durable, and its inoffensive design means it goes with anything. But a fresh spray of dial colours in the new 34mm models means the Aqua Terra is now ready to be an everyday watch with a fashionable edge.
This model comes with a “shell pink” brass dial, and its sun-brushed finish gives it a markedly different feel compared to Rolex’s creamy pink Oyster Perpetual 36. The Aqua Terra’s three-link bracelet has also been subtly redesigned with rounded links. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 gives the watch a date window at 6 o’clock, 55 hours of power reserve, and is water-resistant to 150m.
PATEK PHILIPPE WORLD TIME CHRONOGRAPH FLYBACK REF. 5935A-001
That the Ref. 5935A-001 is a steel Patek Philippe watch that is both complicated and not a Nautilus or Aquanaut would be enough of a reason for many to add this to their wish lists, but it’s hard not to give its striking “rose-gilt opaline” dial credit for this model’s desirability.
The dial centre is also decorated with the brand’s “carbon” motif, which was first seen in the limited edition Calatrava Ref. 6007A that was created to celebrate the completion of the new production building in Plan-les-Ouates in 2019. The 41mm watch is presented with two calfskin straps in grained taupe and beige nubuck.
ARMIN STROM GRAVITY EQUAL FORCE SHH EDITION
A watch’s barrel is what stores the energy needed to get it going, but it doesn’t do this perfectly. The torque delivered is stronger when the watch is fully wound, and weaker as it winds down, ultimately affecting precision. There aren’t many watches that tackle this issue, but the Armin Strom Gravity Equal Force is one of them, and is also the world’s first automatic watch with a constant force transmission.
The version here is a special collaboration with Sincere Haute Horlogerie, showing off an understated salmon-coloured base plate with hand-guilloche by Finnish independent watchmaker Kari Voutilainen. This eight-piece limited edition also has 18k rose gold-plated hands to match.
GRONEFELD 1969 DELTAWORKS
The Dutch brand’s first sports watch is named after the series of water management structures built in the Zeeland region of the Netherlands, so it was engineered to be both shock- and water-resistant (to 100m). There are black and khaki dial variants in addition to the salmon one here, and a choice of five colours for the rubber strap: Black, blue, olive, orange and white.
You can even choose to have rubber-coated titanium inserts for the case if you want a sportier look. The automatic movement is beautifully finished, and can be admired through the sapphire crystal caseback.
LAURENT FERRIER GRAND SPORT TOURBILLON PURSUIT
Laurent Ferrier is known for his love of motor racing (having raced semi-professionally himself in the 1970s) and beautiful tourbillons you can’t see right away. Both are combined in the Grand Sport Tourbillon Pursuit watches. Unlike other racing-inspired timepieces, these aren’t chronographs or even automatic – this is a time-only watch with curves that recall the bodies of vintage cars, and a gradient dial that reminds Ferrier of the peachy pink skies he used to drive under at dawn.
Its 44mm diameter means it will take up significant space on the wrist, but the titanium case and integrated bracelet gives it a weight of just 118g. The award-winning hand-wound LF619.01 calibre offers a power reserve of 80 hours, and can be seen – along with his trademark tourbillon – from the back.
AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK SELF-WINDING SET
Realistically speaking, this will be the most unattainable pink watch of the lot, but it is arguably the most memorable. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak last year, Audemars Piguet released two sets of 10 bejewelled Royal Oak watches (one set for the 37mm models and the other for 41mm), each one a different colour to give the rainbow watch trend a real run for its money.
Every piece is crafted from white gold and set with baguette-cut diamonds using the notoriously difficult invisible setting technique. The 37mm pieces use 790 stones, while the 41mm ones boast 861, all of them draped over the dials, bezels, bracelets and crowns.
Pink tourmalines are used for the one pictured here, while the others feature stones like sapphires, emeralds, rubies, orange spessartites, yellow chrysoberyls and so on. They aren’t available individually, so you’ll have to (try and) get the entire set for your favourite colours.
