At Pitti Uomo in Florence, tailored clothes were promiscuously combined with streetwear — to mostly good effect

Twice a year, in winter and summer, menswear nerds turn their hungry eyes to Florence, for Pitti Uomo. It is nominally a trade show, but what really matters is not what goes on at shows or in the exhibition halls, but what attendees wear on the street.

I should note, in order to make my editors feel appropriately guilty, that I’ve never been to Pitti. Like most of the unwashed, I visit only through Instagram feeds and magazine websites. This way, at least, I don’t have to obsess about what to wear when venturing out for an espresso.

The photos from this year’s event show that a relaxed classicism has taken hold in men’s style. Pitti is always a safe haven for traditional menswear, but on the street, at least, it feels like less of a separate category now. And the dreaded old-timey approach to tailoring — newsboy caps, twee waistcoats, dapperness generally — is, thankfully, in clear decline.

Instead, tailored clothes are now combined promiscuously with what has come to be known, idiotically, as streetwear. (As opposed to what? Officewear? Do we put on streetwear for the commute to work, and then change?)