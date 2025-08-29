Porsche opens new lifestyle retail concept at Jewel Changi Airport
Bespoke bites at Cafe Carrera by Baker & Cook are just the start of Porsche’s new immersive brand journey at Jewel.
No other sports car brand understands lifestyle marketing quite like Porsche. But then again, can we still really call Porsche a sports car brand? Ever since the manufacturer of the legendary 911 debuted the Cayenne, its first SUV, petrolheads at least, have been split.
A ‘lifestyle brand that also manufactures sports cars’ feels like a better fit these days, what with pop star Dua Lipa, who’s currently the face of baby sister SUV, the Macan Electric, showing us the power of catering to a more universal audience.
And now, the brand has pulled back the curtains on its second retail space after Porsche Studio Singapore, the first-of-its-kind concept space that opened last year at Guoco Midtown in the Bugis district.
“Singapore has been our launchpad for bold, forward-thinking ideas,” said Hannes Ruoff, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific. “Porsche at Jewel is a continuation of this pioneering spirit, a space designed to spark curiosity, invite discovery, and deepen our connection with the region and beyond.”
FROM THE PORSCHE VAULT
Porsche’s new lifestyle-led brand space sits beside Jewel Changi Airport’s iconic Rain Vortex and Forest Valley. Curated by Stefan Bogner, founder of Curves magazine and a passionate Porsche enthusiast, the space is unmistakably Porsche in colour and character, showcasing treasures from the brand's vault.
The warm and inviting interior is washed in Hellelfenbein (a light ivory hue) reminiscent of a vintage Porsche body colour, imbued with accents of the classic Pepita houndstooth pattern found in vintage Porsche interiors. A feature wall, adorned with evocative imagery, adds a playful burst of colour in the exclusive ‘Paint to Sample’ shade of Mintgrun (mint green).
The immersive space is divided into four distinct zones: Cafe Carrera, the Culture Garage and the Porsche Lifestyle store, plus plans for a future reception area for the highly-anticipated Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Singapore that’s slated to open in 2027.
SIT, SIP AND SEE
Powered by Baker & Cook, the second Cafe Carrera in the world (following its debut at Porsche Studio Singapore) offers bespoke creations including six signature sandwiches inspired by legendary road trip routes around the world.
From the layered tomato and mozzarella homage to the Stelvio Pass in Italy, to the sun-kissed flavours of salmon and cream cheese echoing the bright and carefree Highway 1 route in California, each sandwich captures the culinary spirit evocative of the respective road trip adventure.
There’s also limited-edition macarons that come in a vibrant spectrum selected from Porsche’s Paint to Sample colour palette, matched with local flavours reflecting Singapore’s rich culinary heritage.
At the Culture Garage, a red 911 Carrera takes pride of place in a rotating exhibition space, set against the backdrop of Joo Chiat Road’s iconic shophouses.
The fourth and final zone is the Porsche Lifestyle store, featuring apparel, accessories, and seasonal collections. Its debut highlight is a capsule collaboration between Porsche Singapore and local artist Tiffany Lovage, created to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday. The collection features original artwork by the artist, inspired by Singapore’s beloved kopi, or coffee, culture.
Porsche’s Jewel store is more than a retail space ̶ it’s a preview of the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC), the brand’s upcoming state-of-the-art facility with a 2km handling track, set to open in Changi in 2027. When the PEC launches, part of the Jewel store will transform into a reception area, giving visitors a first taste of Porsche’s signature hospitality before they head out for adrenaline-filled driving sessions in both two- and four-door sports cars just a short drive away
In the meantime, visitors to the Jewel store can enjoy perks like two hours of complimentary parking (redeemable for customers on the Porsche Privilege programme) plus EV charging at the Porsche Destination Charging lots on-site at the Jewel B3 carpark while they sit, sip and see what’s on showcase in this new space.
Porsche at Jewel
#01-205/206
Jewel Changi Airport
From 10am to 10pm daily