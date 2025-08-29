Porsche opens new lifestyle retail concept at Jewel Changi Airport

No other sports car brand understands lifestyle marketing quite like Porsche. But then again, can we still really call Porsche a sports car brand? Ever since the manufacturer of the legendary 911 debuted the Cayenne, its first SUV, petrolheads at least, have been split.

A ‘lifestyle brand that also manufactures sports cars’ feels like a better fit these days, what with pop star Dua Lipa, who’s currently the face of baby sister SUV, the Macan Electric, showing us the power of catering to a more universal audience.

And now, the brand has pulled back the curtains on its second retail space after Porsche Studio Singapore, the first-of-its-kind concept space that opened last year at Guoco Midtown in the Bugis district.