The Porsche Macan GTS goes electric, but keeps its sporting ambitions
From its powerful dual-motor setup to its track-focused technology, the electric Macan GTS brings a performance-first approach to Porsche’s compact SUV.
Can the Macan convince die-hard Porsche enthusiasts to go electric?
If we’re talking GTS, then yes.
That question has followed the German carmaker ever since it ventured down electric avenue with the debut of the Taycan in 2019.
Singapore is rarely chosen for the world premiere of a new car, but Porsche chose the city-state to unveil its first all-electric Macan in 2024.
It skipped the hybrid phase entirely and went straight to fully electric – for now, at least.
The GTS variant joined the line-up last year and arrived in Singapore in April 2026. This was the model we test-drove.
Short for Gran Turismo Sport, GTS is Porsche’s designation for models that place a stronger emphasis on driving performance.
The Macan is also one of the most versatile everyday Porsches you can buy. Just a year after its launch in 2014, it overtook the Cayenne as the brand’s best-selling model.
The Cayenne has since reclaimed the crown, recording more worldwide deliveries in the first nine months of 2026, helped by the launch of its first fully electric version over the summer.
For drivers who find the Cayenne a little too large for everyday use, the more compact Macan offers a compelling alternative, balancing Porsche’s sporting character with the practicality of an SUV.
Porsche ended production of the petrol-powered Macan in mid-2026, although existing stock will continue to be sold until supplies run out.
Looking further ahead, the company has confirmed that it is going back to the drawing board to revise the Macan’s ICE powertrain and will return with a four-cylinder model as well as a hybrid, which is expected to make its debut sometime in 2028.
Meanwhile, demand for high-performance variants like the GTS and Turbo Electric remains strong.
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Electrification changes the rules of engagement, and the GTS version of Porsche’s compact electric SUV further sharpens its sporting edge.
It shares its 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with the Audi Q6 e-tron, along with a 100 kWh battery. Both brands are part of the Volkswagen Group.
But the Macan promises more dynamic handling, with its steering, dampers, anti-roll bars and suspension tuned to deliver a sportier driving experience.
Overboost power has been supercharged to 563 hp with launch control – a good dollop over the base Macan Electric’s 355 hp.
With 955 Nm of torque and instant electric thrust, the GTS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds.
With its dual-motor, rear-biased all-wheel-drive setup and single-speed transmission, the electric GTS is even more powerful than the outgoing petrol-powered GTS.
What to do with all that power?
While it may look like a family car, the GTS comes with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, including a Track Endurance mode that increases battery cooling to help maintain performance during demanding circuit driving.
The GTS also comes with torque vectoring and traction management systems, while optional rear-axle steering further improves agility and stability through tight corners.
Then there’s the self-levelling sports air suspension that allows you to lower the vehicle by 10mm, giving the GTS the lowest centre of gravity in the range.
Porsche says you can expect to squeeze up to 654 km of combined range for city driving, and your GTS can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes on a fast charger (270 kW).
And in case you forget you’re driving an EV, there’s Porsche Electric Sport Sound to remind you.
Thankfully, it can be switched off because, frankly, nothing kills the vibe quite like feeling you’re driving in a simulation to a Tron soundtrack.
THE SPORTY SWEET SPOT
Now for the fun bits.
On the outside, there’s a GTS-specific front bumper, side skirts and rear spoiler lip, as well as tinted Matrix LED lights and high-gloss black detailing to amp up the sporty vibe.
This all sits on GTS-exclusive 21-inch anthracite grey Macan wheels with red brake calipers, or fancier 22-inch RS Spyder Design II wheels should you choose to add these as an option.
There’s plenty of storage space too, from the 84-litre front luggage compartment, or frunk, to the rear boot, which offers up to 1,348 litres with the back seats folded down.
Fast, fun and family-friendly, the Macan GTS strikes a sweet spot between spirited performance and everyday practicality.