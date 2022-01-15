What it’s like test-driving this third-generation Porsche SUV

And just like that, Porsche redeems itself.

Not all Porsches are made equal, and the German marque’s dominance in the sports car arena hasn't always parlayed as beautifully into other segments.

From its maiden foray into SUVs exactly 20 years ago with the very first Cayenne to the somewhat divisive Panamera four-door sedan, these excursions outside Porsche’s core forte have met success to varying degrees.

Now along comes the third-generation Macan S with the sporting prowess of a high-performance beast.

The “S” stands for “shiok” or “superb”, if you ask me.