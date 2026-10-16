Porsche Mission S looks to the past to shape its next super sports car

Porsche knows the value of a well-placed reference. The company gathered the international press on a pier in Queens, New York, with the Manhattan skyline across the water. The venue was deliberate. In 1953, photographs of the mid-engined 550 Spyder on this same pier helped define the company’s identity. Not quite Back to the Future, but a healthy respect for its illustrious past.

Unveiled as part of the Sportwagenschmiede 35 strategic realignment, the Mission S vision model sets out Porsche’s future design direction. Porsche says the programme is meant to sharpen the brand’s sports car identity, lift exclusivity, and move the business further towards higher-value, lower-volume products. Dr Michael Leiters, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, has also positioned the Mission S as a preview of a future mid-engined super sports car platform above the 911.