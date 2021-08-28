Why are sports car enthusiasts making a beeline for this all-electric vehicle?

AWESOME POWER, PERFORMANCE AND RANGE

Power and performance is clearly what puts Porsche ahead of the pack.

With 530PS of power and instant torque of 640Nm on tap, our Taycan 4S enjoyed a spectacular boost with Launch Control to hit the century sprint in just four seconds. The experience is nothing short of exhilarating, only beat by the Taycan Turbo S variant, which can go from standstill to 100km/h in a mind-numbing 2.8 seconds – the same acceleration figures as a 911 GT2 RS.

This is pretty wild and gives everyday drivers the opportunity to experience a standing start performance on par with that of a sports car such as Porsche’s 918 Spyder.

Now while it can’t compare in range to a Tesla Model S (637km), the Taycan offers the choice of two battery sizes – Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus – at two different price points. On the Taycan 4S, the former delivers a decent range of 365km and the latter increases range up to 414km, with an additional boost of power up to a whopping 571PS.

As for charging your electric vehicle, the Taycan boasts an industry-leading charge power of up to 270kW, and the carmaker says the Taycan Turbo, for example, can be charged up to enable a range of up to 100km in just five minutes, under optimal conditions – though this does not translate to material benefit at the “pump”, as existing charging infrastructure isn’t rigged up to handle that level of energy transfer yet.