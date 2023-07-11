Porsche unveils its first hypercar: Mission X

Porsche is on a mission alright. It’s a big year for the brand busy with multiple celebrations including a 75th anniversary lollapalooza plus a 60-year jubilee of the most iconic car to ever grace the world, the Porsche 911.

And amid all this revelry, a new spectacle emerged out of Stuttgart on June 8 this year: Mission X, Porsche’s first hypercar. It’s a date with significant resonance for the company, as it was exactly 75 years ago on June 8, 1948 that the ‘No.1’ Roadster became the first automobile bearing the name Porsche to receive its general operating permit, thus birthing the beloved German marque and paving the way for its enduring legacy celebrated today.

In some carefully crafted official wording, Porsche has not committed to whether it will indeed take this new concept car into series production, but should it decide to, Mission X (or its successor) has ambitions to be the fastest road-legal car to lap the legendary Nurburgring track – a record currently held by the Mercedes-AMG One with a blistering time of 6m 35s. Still, we’re excited.