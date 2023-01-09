Porsche wants you to ‘dream big’: 2 immersive art installations featuring its iconic 911 model this month

Porsche’s The Art of Dreams exhibition returns for a second run this year, in conjunction with Singapore Art Week 2023.

You may recall last year’s edition, which featured a 7m-tall balloon structure by French artist Cyril Lancelin that took up residence at Marina Bay’s The Promontory.

Remember Your Dreams, it urged visitors. Some dubbed it a giant pile of purple noodles. Me? I thought it looked like a lavender-hued mass of innards, to be honest.

Whatever your take, it certainly twerked one’s imagination and minted a multitude of new influencer types, to be sure.

DREAM BIG BY CHRIS LABROOY

This year’s edition may be a little less esoteric, but no less Instagram-friendly.

At Gardens by the Bay, a helmeted figure appears to be rising up from the ground, larger-than-life with a hand placed over a real-life white Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.

Dream Big by Scottish artist Chris Labrooy is meant to represent the child in all of us; playing with a toy car on the ground, at a time when our imagination knew no bounds. Standing at 3.5-metre tall, the four-piece structure arrives in Singapore following its world premiere at Miami Art Week last November.