Prada unravels, layers and reveals at Milan Fashion Week

Does Prada want to coddle you in an unravelling world?

At Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, the Prada show opened with cosy knit sweaters and multi-coloured scarves, only for garments to be ripped open, exposed and distressed as the catwalk continued.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan were celebrity guests in the front row of the fall/winter 2026-2026 women's show, but most of the shrieking by the female crowds outside was reserved for Thai actor Pond Naravit Lertratkosum and Korean K-pop sensation Wooyoung - wearing Prada, of course.