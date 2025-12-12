Prada to launch US$930 sandals made in India after cultural appropriation backlash

Prada will make a limited-edition collection of sandals in India inspired by the country's traditional footwear, selling each pair at around 800 euros (US$930), Prada senior executive Lorenzo Bertelli told Reuters, turning a backlash over cultural appropriation into a collaboration with Indian artisans.

The Italian luxury group plans to make 2,000 pairs of the sandals in the regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal with two state-backed bodies, blending local Indian craftsmanship with Italian technology and know-how.

"We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques", Bertelli, who is chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, told Reuters in an interview.

The collection will go on sale in February 2026 across 40 Prada stores worldwide and online, the company said.

Prada faced criticism six months ago after showing sandals resembling 12th-century Indian footwear, known as Kolhapuri chappals, at a Milan show. Photos went viral, prompting outrage from Indian artisans and politicians. Prada later admitted its design drew from ancient Indian styles and began talks with artisan groups for collaboration.