Prada launches into spacesuit design

Prada scion Lorenzo Bertelli was in his element alongside top executives from Axiom Space during the International Astronautical Congress in Milan on Wednesday (Oct 16), as the Italian fashion group and the US aerospace start-up unveiled the spacesuits that will take astronauts to the moon on Nasa’s upcoming Artemis III mission.

The not-very-fashionable but highly engineered 200kg-plus gender-neutral white extravehicular mobility unit spacesuit comes with grey knee and elbow padding and a sizing scheme that is expected to accommodate a wide range of body shapes.

For Bertelli, a former race car driver, space is the next frontier. He cites the £1 billion (US$1.3 billion; S$1.71 billion) investment that Prada has made over two decades in research and engineering for its competitive sailing team Luna Rossa and its apparel line Linea Rossa. “We launched Luna Rossa and then decided to compete in the America’s Cup because we wanted a new challenge. Then came the Linea Rossa line because we needed to equip sailors with the best attire possible,” he explains. “It starts with a vision . . . then we figure things out.”

Prada’s latest collaboration with Axiom Space, which is in the race to build the first commercial space station, is uncharted territory for fashion houses. Though Bertelli’s mother Miuccia Prada’s latest collection is characterised by futuristic elements, the spacesuit endeavour has taken the group’s experimental nature to the next level.