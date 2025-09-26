Prada's Milan runway offers the freedom to compose looks beyond fashion's conventions

Prada's cavernous showroom was awash in bright orange paint Thursday (Sep 25) for a women's collection that swerved from cocooning to revealing, rigorous to feminine.

Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continued their meditation on the uniform, but here they invited women to throw caution to the wind, and pair bright opera gloves with coveralls, the kind a mechanic with sartorial sense might wear.

"We thought a lot about the idea of freedom, freedom in the way you dress,'' Simons said backstage.