President’s Design Award 2025: Celebrating Singapore’s most impactful designers and projects

Initiatives such as this highlights that “good design is never just about aesthetics,’ as guest of honour and patron of the P*DA, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam aptly mentioned during the award ceremony on Jul 31 (Thu), held at the National Gallery. “From nurturing our bonds with nature, to shaping sustainable urban spaces, to reimagining how our children learn, their work is at the heart of an inventive society.”

DESIGN ON THE LOCAL AND GLOBAL STAGE

Seven projects received the Design of the Year award: 21 Carpenter, Birds Paradise, Delta Sports Centre by Red Bean Architects, KartaCam2, School of Tomorrow, Silver Pride Lion Troupe and Surbana Jurong Campus.

Two Designer of the Year awards were given out. These are accolades for an individual designer or design team for design creativity and achievement, embodied through a commendable portfolio.

The first was to architect Ar. Alan Tay, co-founder of Formwerkz Architects, whose houses bridge creative problem solving, uplifting spatial imagination and climatic cohesiveness – likewise for his public projects such as the Al-Islah Mosque and the Punggol Soka Centre.

The second Designer of the Year award was given to multidisciplinary designer Gabriel Tan. He has propelled the city-state to the international design stage, being the first Singaporean to work with the furniture world’s largest international names like B&B Italia and Herman Miller. A champion of craft processes, his Porto-based brand Originmade revives the artisanal legacy of European makers.

THE RELEVANCE OF ADAPTIVE REUSE

Red Bean Architects’ Delta Sports Complex pinpoints the importance of conserving not just older buildings but also those from more recent history. But a case-by-case approach needs to be considered. For neighbourhoods such as Delta with old flats and ageing communities, adaptive reuse is particularly appropriate.

“We should be sensitive to the contexts around which we erect new buildings. In matured residential neighbourhoods, it may not be a good idea to erect large and entirely new community or commercial complexes,” observed the firm’s founder, Teo Yee Chin.