A second home in Phuket? How the island’s property sector is showing signs of life

Decades of foreign interest in Phuket have left few bases uncovered. Nevertheless, the island’s treasure trove of prime investment locations contains plenty of untarnished gold.

Ao Po Grand Marina is a case in point. Located in the island's far northeast, far from the buzzing beach enclaves on the west coast, the marina is a rare major built feature in an otherwise pristine patchwork of traditional villages and tracts of rainforest.

During the pandemic, the marina has been as sleepy as the surrounding countryside without the stream of pleasure-seeking tourists and high-net-worth investors from overseas.

Quiet as it seems right now, the marina is not without signs of life. Work is underway on a project – The Bay of Icons – that bolsters the island's enduring credentials as one of Asia's safest second-home bets.

Spearheaded by Utopia Corporation, one of Phuket’s top property developers, the project will transform 20 rai of land (3.2 ha) surrounding the marina into a high-end idyll featuring exclusive residences and Southeast Asia’s first Tonino Lamborghini hotel.

Investors will have their pick of high-spec premium residences and chic pool villas. Other perks, meanwhile, range from the designer boutiques and gourmet dining outlets planned for the project and VIP arrival and departure options including a private helipad and the 300-berth marina itself.