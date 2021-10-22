Property prices are on the rise in Singapore, report reveals

Taking the top spots this quarter are Irwell Hill Residences, Provence Residence and Treasure at Tampines.

Irwell Hill Residences in District 9 sold 332 units. The project was launched in April and had a good few weeks of solid sales before the disruption of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures in mid-May.

After Irwell Hill Residences, the next best-selling project was the newly launched executive condominium, Provence Residence, which sold 247 units in the quarter. This project is likely popular among the HDB upgraders, as it is very reasonably priced. Not only are there Government subsidies, but it is also located in Sembawang where prices are low.

Treasure at Tampines made yet again another repeat appearance on this list. Known to be one of the most affordable projects on the primary property market now, it has been consistently selling well since its launch in 2019.

RISING STARS: DISTRICTS TO LOOK OUT FOR

District 27 (Sembawang, Yishun)

This quarter, Provence Residences (a newly launched executive condo in District 27) was the second best-selling project. Given that we expect two new launches in the coming months – The WaterGardens @ Canberra and The Commodore at Canberra – the hype is likely to continue.

District 18 (Tampines, Pasir Ris)

District 18 (Tampines, Pasir Ris) has already seen strong, consistent demand for Treasure at Tampines for the past few quarters. With the integrated development Pasir Ris 8 launching soon, we can only expect more buzz. This district is particularly popular with HDB upgraders who enjoy living in the East.

District 9, 10 and 11 (Core Central Region)

Aside from the suburbs, the prime downtown areas are expected to see increased activity too. We anticipate quite a few new projects in Districts 9, 10 and 11: There’s Klimt Cairnhill (the former Cairnhill Mansion), Perfect Ten (the former City Towers) and Peak Residence (the former Peak Court). All three are on hot en bloc sites.

CONCLUSION

Singapore is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infection, with the number of daily community cases reaching new highs.

Choosing to err on the side of caution, several developers have already decided to postpone their launch-ready projects. No doubt, they will be keeping a close eye on the performance of other projects that are proceeding to launch as planned.

That said, if the country manages to overcome this wave of COVID-19 infection, the upcoming quarter will likely see a spike in activity.

If history is anything to go by, buyers will be unfazed by this, and proceed with their property plans. This is in line with the country’s strategy of managing COVID-19 as an endemic, whereby the nation learns to live with the virus, instead of trying to eliminate it.

