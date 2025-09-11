Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling and others attend an intimate Ralph Lauren show

Arriving at Ralph Lauren's latest runway show on Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey reminisced about a big purchase she made long ago, once she started earning enough money to pay rent and have some left over.

"My first big splurge was Ralph Lauren towels," Winfrey said. She added she'd even showed them off to Barbara Walters when the newswoman came to her house. "I said, 'Do you want to see my Ralph Lauren towels?'

"Growing up for me, he was the standard," Winfrey added, "not just for dressing, but for home life and for what it meant to be surrounded by beauty and excellence and form and structure, and appreciating everything about your own life."