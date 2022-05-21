Driving the first 7-seater Range Rover through California’s Napa Valley

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND FAMOUS

We arrive at the St Regis San Francisco all set to experience what they describe as the “lifestyle of a Range Rover customer” in Northern California. And boy, is it a fetching way of life.

San Francisco is the gateway to Napa Valley and Sonoma County, also known as Wine Country, where we will be driving the world’s most desirable – and original – luxury SUVs first introduced to the world 52 years ago.

But do we drive there? No, we helicopter there, of course. Because this is what Range Rover customers in California do. Think the Kardashians and their celebrity ilk, for instance. You might recall an episode many seasons back where several members of the famous fam that have grown quite synonymous with this very luxury SUV did just that.

We fly over San Francisco Bay, past the Golden Gate Bridge (surreal!) and continue north for a half hour taking in the stunning panorama from above before landing in Napa County Airport.

There, a fleet of no fewer than 10 Range Rover First Editions are waiting for us. And it’s love at first sight. Me, eager to slide behind the wheel. She, gleaming beautifully in the edition’s signature Satin Sunset Gold.

It’s my first time seeing her up close and she’s as pretty in person as the pictures promised. It’s also immediately apparent that she’s been given far more than a simple facelift.