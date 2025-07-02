Rouge rules: 7 timepieces with red-hot dials to fire up your collection

One of the dark horses at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 flaunts an alluring red ombre dial that transitions from a fiery red centre to a deep black edge. This marks the first time Rolex has applied this dramatic colourway to the ombre design since reintroducing the gradient technique to its catalogue in 2019.

The red ombre dial represents a continuity of design that Rolex first introduced in the 1980s and relaunched in 2019. Crafted using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD), the manufacturing process involves the delicate application of black lacquer overseen by specialists, who ensure the harmonious transition from vibrant red to darkness. This sophisticated concentric gradient creates a striking chiaroscuro effect – reminiscent of the last rays of sun piercing the horizon at nightfall – enhanced by 10 diamond-set hour markers and a bezel adorned with 46 dazzling brilliant-cut diamonds.

The 31mm yellow gold case pairs with the President bracelet, originally created for the Day-Date in 1956, featuring three-piece solid links with ceramic inserts for enhanced flexibility. Driving this creation is the manufacture Calibre 2236, a self-winding movement with a power reserve of 55 hours and Rolex’s patented Syloxi hairspring in silicon.