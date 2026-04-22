Reebok and H Moser & Cie team up for the Streamliner Pump watch

Cast your mind back to the late eighties, when excess had edge and innovation came with attitude. Reebok’s unmistakable orange Pump button didn’t merely inflate a sneaker, it inflated a cultural moment. A small, defiant gesture that said everything about play, about big hair, neon leotards and ankle warmers, and owning the room without asking permission.

That same instinct – subversive, self-assured, radical – now finds its counterpart in H Moser & Cie. This year, the maison enters an unexpected yet entirely natural dialogue with Reebok, one that feels less like collaboration and more like a convergence. The result is not a novelty, but a provocation: a rethinking of what luxury can look and feel like in motion.

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026, the 40mm Streamliner Pump is less an object than an attitude. It invites you to interact, to indulge, to quite literally press into time itself. The message is disarmingly simple: make it yours.

AN ICON, REIMAGINED

The Pump returns here not as retro indulgence, but as a design language. On the Streamliner Pump, the signature orange pusher is elevated into something almost ceremonial. Each press animates the movement, winding the calibre with a tactile satisfaction that borders on addictive. A single touch delivers over an hour of power reserve, though restraint feels beside the point. This is about sensation – the quiet thrill of engagement.

There is a choreography to it – the interplay of openworked bridges, the fleeting glimpse of mechanics laid bare. It is a private performance staged on the wrist.