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Obsessions

Reebok and H Moser & Cie team up for the Streamliner Pump watch
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Obsessions

Reebok and H Moser & Cie team up for the Streamliner Pump watch

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026, the limited-edition Streamliner Pump brings Reebok’s iconic sneaker button to a bold new watch design.

Reebok and H Moser & Cie team up for the Streamliner Pump watch

The H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump comes in black and white versions, bringing Reebok’s iconic Pump button to high watchmaking. (Photo: H Moser & Cie)

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Clement Teo
By Clement Teo
22 Apr 2026 06:00AM
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Cast your mind back to the late eighties, when excess had edge and innovation came with attitude. Reebok’s unmistakable orange Pump button didn’t merely inflate a sneaker, it inflated a cultural moment. A small, defiant gesture that said everything about play, about big hair, neon leotards and ankle warmers, and owning the room without asking permission.

That same instinct  subversive, self-assured, radical  now finds its counterpart in H Moser & Cie. This year, the maison enters an unexpected yet entirely natural dialogue with Reebok, one that feels less like collaboration and more like a convergence. The result is not a novelty, but a provocation: a rethinking of what luxury can look and feel like in motion.

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026, the 40mm Streamliner Pump is less an object than an attitude. It invites you to interact, to indulge, to quite literally press into time itself. The message is disarmingly simple: make it yours.

AN ICON, REIMAGINED

The Pump returns here not as retro indulgence, but as a design language. On the Streamliner Pump, the signature orange pusher is elevated into something almost ceremonial. Each press animates the movement, winding the calibre with a tactile satisfaction that borders on addictive. A single touch delivers over an hour of power reserve, though restraint feels beside the point. This is about sensation – the quiet thrill of engagement.

There is a choreography to it – the interplay of openworked bridges, the fleeting glimpse of mechanics laid bare. It is a private performance staged on the wrist.

MECHANICS, MADE PERSONAL

Seen through the sapphire caseback, the H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump reveals the refined architecture of its hand-wound HMC 103 calibre. (Photo: H Moser & Cie)

Beneath the sculptural case, Moser’s engineers have pulled off a subtle act of rebellion. The hand-wound HMC 103 movement is lean, intimate, and entirely in keeping with the Pump’s interactive spirit. Through the sapphire caseback, the architecture reveals itself with characteristic restraint – nothing superfluous, nothing overstated.

The Pump boasts a 74-hour power reserve and an original Straumann hairspring. Visible through the caseback, the movement reveals a refined architecture adapted to this unconventional winding mechanism. At its core, it is engineering with intent – precision that does not seek attention but rewards it.

MATERIAL MATTERS

The black Streamliner Pump showcases H Moser & Cie and Reebok’s use of forged quartz fibre – a resilient material that gives each case a distinct identity. (Photo: H Moser & Ci)

Offered in two limited runs of 250 pieces – in white and black finishes – the Streamliner Pump explores forged quartz fibre with a confidence that feels entirely of the moment. Luminous, resilient, and impossibly modern, it gives each case a distinct identity. No two are alike, and each is subtly expressive.

Within, a titanium core – what Moser calls a “sarcophagus” – protects the movement while keeping the watch remarkably light. At 11.4mm, it sits with ease, its presence felt more in character than in weight. The construction also keeps the watch snug and water-resistant to 10 ATM, while anchoring the integrated rubber strap.

FROM WRIST TO STREET

The Streamliner Pump is paired with an exclusive Pump sneaker released as part of the collaboration. (Photo: black H Moser & Cie)

Because the narrative refuses to remain confined, the collaboration extends beyond the watch itself. An exclusive Pump sneaker accompanies the release, available only to those in the orbit of the Streamliner Pump. Here, the dialogue comes full circle – from wrist to street, from precision to play.

It would be easy to call them companions. But “solemates”, as Moser suggests, feels more apt.

One might mistake this collab for nostalgia or novelty. Neither characterisation is accurate. It is about timing, about recognising the moment when two distinct worlds align with absolute clarity. When they do, the result is something that feels inevitable.

And everyone else, quite suddenly, is catching up.

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Source: CNA/bt

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