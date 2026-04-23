Reebok plans major China comeback with up to 200 new stores

Reebok plans to open hundreds of new stores in mainland China, re-establishing the brand in the country as its owners seek to tap into a fitness and activewear boom.

The Boston-based brand plans to launch a new store in Shanghai this autumn and add as many as 200 outlets by the end of 2029, according to its owner Authentic Brands.

“We believe China can be one of the largest markets in the world, if not the largest [for Reebok],” said Josh Perlman, head of Greater China at Authentic Brands.

Reebok is targeting annual sales of US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) in mainland China by 2036, up from less than $100mn now, all of which is online.

China’s slowing economy has hit consumer confidence but activewear is one of several pockets of growth, with soaring sales from international brands such as Hoka and On, the Swiss running shoemaker.