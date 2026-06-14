How a restored Singapore shophouse became a home for art, Danish design and family memories

Lena Koh was born in Singapore, but life has taken her across the world. “I have lived in seven cities,” said Koh, who opened the stained glass-panelled pintu pagar of her Mount Sophia shophouse one morning. The home bears traces of those globetrotting influences, from her curated art collection and Chinese artefacts to her Danish furniture and lighting pieces – all reflecting her eye for proportion, colour and composition.

Earlier in her career, Koh worked in public relations, advertising, events and business development around the region. She spent much of the past few decades in Beijing, where she raised her children while pursuing various creative projects.

“My interest in art started in 2013 as a point of connection with my three children, who are in the arts field,” said Koh, who later attended a docent-training programme with Singapore Art Museum in 2014 and became a guide for contemporary art. She also visits biennales around the world with friends “to expand our horizon”.