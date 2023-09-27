In review: Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024 collections

And so we get to Milan and the meat course of the fashion menu. At around the halfway mark of the seasonal fashion presentations, and with the heterogeneous scramble of New York, and the flutter and frivolity of London behind us, real fashion came quickly into focus in Milan and suddenly, it became clear what summer 2024 will be all about – or at least we are getting into the ballpark.

We get down to business in Milan – the snappy business of selling luxury. To understand what you are seeing in fashion, as in everything else in life, you need to wear dollar-tinted glasses. Follow the scent of money like a hound, and you will begin to understand fashion in all its various expressions.