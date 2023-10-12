First look: Lamborghini’s first High-Performance Electrified Vehicle, the Revuelto

Already, Lamborghini customer demographics have been drifting younger, with the average age of new owners worldwide currently hovering around 42 years of age. With the Revuelto, however, it’s about 46 years, according to the company. For now.

The year 2024 will therefore mark an important period of transition for the brand, as it prepares to introduce hybrid versions of its best-selling SUV, the Urus, as well as the Huracan, both by the first half of the year.

“This will complete the full hybridisation of our product line so we look forward to next year,” said Scardaoni.

PURE ELECTRIC, BUT FULLY LAMBORGHINI

The major milestone, however, will come in 2028, when Lamborghini debuts its first fully electric car which, Scardaoni says, will likely follow on closely from the Lanzador, its pure electric concept car newly unveiled during Monterey Car Week in August.

“It will be in a new, unique body type which we call Ultra GT because it’s not a pure GT. From a silhouette point of view, it’s a GT, but underneath, it’s higher [specced] than a GT. But it’s not a crossover as the proportions are different from a crossover,” he said, cryptically.

As with all supercar and hypercar manufacturers, the biggest challenge in creating the first fully electric Lamborghini will be “making sure that our brand DNA is still visible and recognisable in terms of design, in terms of emotion, and in terms of performance,” Scardaoni said.

“With the hybridisation phase, we have demonstrated that we can keep our soundtrack alive with the V12, because there’s still an internal combustion engine. But when it’s a pure electric car… 2028 onwards will be the real challenge,” he added.

“We don't believe in digitally replicating a V12 sound so we have to find a way to create a sound which is emotional, and which overwhelms our drivers like the V12 soundtrack, but in a different shape [and form]. For sure, it would be a futuristic sound, a spaceship-type sound, something that indicates it's in line with our brand DNA to be always unexpected, but again, recognisable as a Lamborghini.”