Richard Mille and Ferrari launch second collaboration watch that’s approved by Lewis Hamilton

When two powerhouses of innovation come together, magic happens. Since announcing their partnership in 2021, Richard Mille and Ferrari have pushed the limits of engineering and design, blending high-performance watchmaking with the adrenaline-fueled world of supercars.

The partnership gave birth to the RM UP-01 Ferrari in 2022, a groundbreaking timepiece that became the world’s thinnest watch, measuring at a mind-boggling thickness of just 1.75mm.

The UP-01 was certainly an unexpected surprise. And now, three years later, Richard Mille and Ferrari have unveiled their second collaboration, but this time, no records have been broken.

Instead, the release is a reinvention of the watchmaker’s most complex high-complication format – the tourbillon split-seconds chronograph. The choice is a natural one, as the split-seconds chronograph fits into the automotive world, allowing one to stop one hand to measure an intermediate time while continuing to measure the total time, ideal for recording lap times on the track.