Richard Mille unveils four new technicolour RM 07-02 sapphire watches

Richard Mille knows how to have fun while making a statement. In 2019, the independent watchmaker released a collection of candy-themed watches. Then last year, it debuted three new RM 07-01 models inspired by the Memphis Movement, an ‘80s Italian design and architecture group founded by Ettore Sottsass known for its wild pop of colours and geometric shapes.

Playing with colour yet again, Richard Mille has released four strikingly vivid sapphire crystal RM 07-02 models – gem-set pink sapphire, lilac sapphire, green sapphire and gem-set green sapphire.