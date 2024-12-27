Richard Mille unveils four new technicolour RM 07-02 sapphire watches
The four coloured sapphire versions are limited to seven pieces each.
Richard Mille knows how to have fun while making a statement. In 2019, the independent watchmaker released a collection of candy-themed watches. Then last year, it debuted three new RM 07-01 models inspired by the Memphis Movement, an ‘80s Italian design and architecture group founded by Ettore Sottsass known for its wild pop of colours and geometric shapes.
Playing with colour yet again, Richard Mille has released four strikingly vivid sapphire crystal RM 07-02 models – gem-set pink sapphire, lilac sapphire, green sapphire and gem-set green sapphire.
The watchmaker first started designing cases made entirely of coloured sapphire back in 2015. Producing a transparent sapphire case alone requires over 1,000 hours of meticulous machining to create a flawless crystalline finish. Creating coloured sapphire cases then requires incorporating metal oxides into the material’s crystalline lattice.
At the heart of the crystalline cocoon is an intriguing dial with intricate geometric shapes set with gemstones. A master gem-setter crafts the dial with precision, using a variety of precious stones from diamonds, blue sapphires and yellow sapphires, along with ornamental stones such as orange spessartite, white agate, opal, green tsavorite, chrysoprase and malachite. A cabochon also embellishes the crown.
Beneath the sapphire case is the CRMA5 in-house skeletonised automatic movement, a compact calibre driven by a variable-geometry rotor that allows the watch to adapt its winding efficiency to the wearer’s activity. It has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours.
The baseplate and bridges – crafted from either red or white gold depending on the version – are microblasted and chamfered by hand. The red gold oscillating weight is set with diamonds.
The new collection is a true feat of engineering. The RM 07-02 Automatic Sapphire is limited to seven pieces for each of the four versions.