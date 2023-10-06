Richard Mille opens new 'speakeasy' style boutique in Singapore’s Orchard Road district

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille has a new home in Singapore. On Friday (Oct 6), the brand, known for its large tonneau shaped watches, opened the doors to its new flagship boutique in the country, located at 1 St Martin Drive in the district of Orchard Road.

The 700 sq m boutique – which took three years to complete – eschews the design of a typical watch store. Instead, it adopts the fundamentals of a speakeasy, its facade concealing a surprising venue deeper within.