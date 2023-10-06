Richard Mille opens new 'speakeasy' style boutique in Singapore’s Orchard Road district
The 700 sq ft boutique, located at 1 St Martin Drive, features a dining room, sports bar, watchmaking counter, hidden library and more.
Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille has a new home in Singapore. On Friday (Oct 6), the brand, known for its large tonneau shaped watches, opened the doors to its new flagship boutique in the country, located at 1 St Martin Drive in the district of Orchard Road.
The 700 sq m boutique – which took three years to complete – eschews the design of a typical watch store. Instead, it adopts the fundamentals of a speakeasy, its facade concealing a surprising venue deeper within.
“The architectural organisation of St Martin creates a feeling of astonishment of not having guessed such a space could exist behind this door. Discovering it makes you wonder what the next surprise will be. Our intention was to play with visitors’ expectations," shared Richard Mille’s brand director Alexandre Mille, the son of its eponymous founder.
The boutique is located at the ground-floor commercial unit of an apartment complex. It was formerly the site of a restaurant.
Richard Mille St Martin – designed by the brand’s own in-house architecture team – was conceived to reflect the mind of Richard Mille himself. Stepping into the space is akin to walking into a home. There are several sections, all seamlessly interconnected, including a dining area, a bar, a sports lounge, an outdoor patio and a hidden library. At the crafting space, visitors can interact with a watchmaker to learn how Richard Mille timepieces are made.
The boutique welcomes loyal customers of the brand as well as members of the public and horological enthusiasts. There are also watch showcases, along with an array of books, artefacts, paintings and sports paraphernalia. An olive tree – the work of French visual artist William Amor – sits in the centre of the hub.
“Every Richard Mille event is an opportunity for wonderful encounters. As well as a chance to meet and share, each one also serves to highlight the brand’s strong convictions and commitments. St Martin was designed in perfect harmony with this philosophy conducive to fostering human relationships. This venue awakens emotions and elevates the art of hospitality so dear to Richard Mille, thanks in particular to an innovative vision,” explained Amanda Mille, brand and partnerships director.
The St Martin boutique concept is exclusive to Singapore and, for now, will not be replicated in other markets. This is to give its clients from all over the world a unique experience when in town.
Richard Mille St Martin is located at 1 St Martin Drive