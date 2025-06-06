What makes Richard Mille tick? We find out on a visit to its watch manufacture in Switzerland

In a car winding through the scenic roads of Switzerland, I watched as quaint villages, seemingly endless greenery and snow-capped mountains whizz by. I was on a drive from Geneva to Les Breuleux, a municipality in the district of Franches-Montagnes, in the canton of Jura.

The purpose of this visit? I was part of a small group of journalists from Singapore and Malaysia, here to tour the watchmaking facilities of Richard Mille, where their extraordinary timepieces are crafted.

Launching its first watch in the early 2000s, Richard Mille is considered a relative newcomer in the watchmaking world compared to other brands that boast about their centuries of traditions.

Yet despite its young age, Richard Mille has managed to rise through the ranks to become a serious contender. According to Morgan Stanley and Luxe Consult’s annual Swiss luxury watch report, Richard Mille is listed as the industry’s sixth highest watch brand in terms of sales revenue. Taking the top five positions are big name brands Rolex, Cartier Watches, Omega, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe respectively.