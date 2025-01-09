'An artwork you can take with you’: British artist Ptolemy Mann on designing a Rimowa suitcase

Even as a young 18-year-old, Ptolemy Mann knew she wanted to become an artist. “My parents were both very creative. My mother was a filmmaker and my father is an architect,” she shared. “He also painted, so there was a lot of creativity in the house.”

Mann is chatting with CNA Luxury in a Zoom interview from Copenhagen. Recently, the artist collaborated with luxury luggage maker Rimowa for a limited-edition series of its Essential Cabin suitcase.

The UK-based Mann studied art in London’s Central Saint Martin, and later on at the Royal College of Art. In her first year of art school, she was told by a teacher that she wasn’t good at painting. “Since I was a girl and was good with colour, I was told to study textile design instead.”

And so she immersed herself in the intricate art of dyeing and weaving cotton yarn. “Most other students wanted to work in fashion or interiors, to use textiles in a practical way, but I was really interested in textiles as art,” shared Mann.