'An artwork you can take with you’: British artist Ptolemy Mann on designing a Rimowa suitcase
Rimowa has tapped British textile artist Ptolemy Mann to enliven a limited-edition series of its Essential Cabin case. Mann shares more about the inspiration behind the design and how the suitcase can be more than just a travel accessory.
Even as a young 18-year-old, Ptolemy Mann knew she wanted to become an artist. “My parents were both very creative. My mother was a filmmaker and my father is an architect,” she shared. “He also painted, so there was a lot of creativity in the house.”
Mann is chatting with CNA Luxury in a Zoom interview from Copenhagen. Recently, the artist collaborated with luxury luggage maker Rimowa for a limited-edition series of its Essential Cabin suitcase.
The UK-based Mann studied art in London’s Central Saint Martin, and later on at the Royal College of Art. In her first year of art school, she was told by a teacher that she wasn’t good at painting. “Since I was a girl and was good with colour, I was told to study textile design instead.”
And so she immersed herself in the intricate art of dyeing and weaving cotton yarn. “Most other students wanted to work in fashion or interiors, to use textiles in a practical way, but I was really interested in textiles as art,” shared Mann.
Fast forward to present day, Mann has established herself as a celebrated textile artist. Her work is renowned for its breathtakingly detailed panels, composed of finely threaded gradients of colour. “Hand-woven textiles can be quite rough and coarse. They are not so fashionable and contemporary. But people are shocked by my work, because it’s very elegant and refined.”
Mann is known for her unique use of colour, often juxtaposing vivid, saturated hues with softer tones to create dynamic contrasts. “We often have this idea that there are rules when it comes to colour, that only certain colours go together. I think colour becomes interesting when you break those rules,” Mann mused.
She also believes in the psychological and emotional impact of colour. Her public art commissions, such as those for hospitals, often feature uplifting palettes designed to inspire positivity. Her work also features in galleries all over the world, including at London’s Tate Modern. Additionally, Mann collaborates with architects regularly for private commissions.
Five years ago, Mann started painting again, her former tutor’s words no longer holding her back. “Weaving is very slow and very technical. I wanted to make work that was quicker, more intuitive and spontaneous,” she shared. Soon, she became obsessed. She would paint all day, producing hundreds of paintings. In 2021, she started painting on top of her woven works, creating what she calls “thread paintings”, characterised by sweeping, abstract expressionist gestures.
These “thread paintings” form the inspiration for Mann’s collaboration with Rimowa. In December 2024, Rimowa unveiled its newest seasonal hues for its latest collection, available in two colourways, Nautical and Ginger. As part of the release, an exclusive iteration of Mann’s artwork has been meticulously translated on the polycarbonate shell of the Rimowa Essential Cabin Nautical.
Limited to just 1,000 numbered pieces, the design features layered ink that replicates the texture and brushstrokes of Mann’s paintings. “We wanted it to feel like I had just painted the case in that moment,” Mann explained.
The concept aligns with Mann’s Thresholds series, which explores the idea of portals and transitions. “Travelling is like passing through a doorway or a portal – it’s a series of thresholds,” she said. “The minute you walk through the doors of the airport, your feelings change a little bit. You get excited, and then you step into the airplane, and for some people, that can be scary. When you arrive at your destination, it’s like stepping into another world.”
Another unique feature in the design of the suitcase is a blue-tinted brushstroke artwork printed on the inside on the Rimowa flex divider. “It’s a little surprise for the owner. It’s fun and makes it a bit more special. I’ve never seen a suitcase where you open it up and there’s some sort of artwork inside,” quipped Mann.
From conceptualising to designing, the collaboration took around 15 months to complete, Mann recalled. There were practical considerations that had to be taken into account. “The suitcase has to be durable. So I couldn't come up with an idea that that affected the strength of the case,” she shared. A series of prototypes were explored to ensure the brushstrokes could be translated onto the surface of the case without affecting functionality.
For Mann, the suitcase itself becomes more than just a travel accessory. "The idea of a suitcase that's actually an artwork in itself, that you can take with you, is really lovely," she said. When she brings her cabin luggage on her work travels, Mann notices how it captures attention. “You can see people looking at the case and thinking, ‘Oh, what is that?’ I think people are quite intrigued by it.”
As a frequent traveller herself, mostly for work, Mann describes herself as an “emotional packer”. “I often bring too much!” she laughed. “What’s interesting about having the cabin bag now is that it makes me pack more efficiently, because I want to fit everything in a smaller bag.”
The year 2025 is shaping up to be a busy one for Mann, with more travels on the horizon. In mid-January, she will open an exhibition in Geneva showcasing her thread paintings, followed by a research trip to Mexico in March. She has a solo show in Wales, UK, scheduled for April, and another in New York set for September.
Whether it’s her woven textile works, thread paintings or a suitcase, what's the feeling she hopes to evoke in people who view her art? “It’s the beginning of a new year, and the world is quite intense at the moment," Mann reflected. "I think my work is really quite optimistic, so my job is to bring a little bit of relief and joy to people.”
Through her use of colour, she hopes people can experience a sense of optimism and lightness. "People need that right now. Even if, for just a moment, it takes you away from your daily life," she said. "I hope the work feels positive. That’s what I’d like it to be."
The Rimowa Essential Cabin Threshold is available at all Rimowa stores in Singapore and online at Rimowa.com, priced at S$2,020.