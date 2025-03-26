Rimowa's latest collaboration with musical instrument manufacturer Gewa hits all the right notes

In late February 2025, the international trumpet fraternity was buzzing with excitement over a piece of news. German luggage brand Rimowa had collaborated with reputed instrument and case maker Gewa to create the Rimowa x Gewa Trumpet Case Silver. The special edition piece was made available on the Rimowa website and in select worldwide stores.

According to my husband, who is a trumpeter and the one who alerted me to the partnership with shiny eyes, this is the first trumpet case featuring a true blend of luxury, modern design and function. It is the current arbiter of cool for any trumpeter on the move with their instrument.

“This collaboration with Gewa is particularly exciting because it seamlessly merges two iconic German brands: Rimowa’s functional luxury with Gewa’s artistry in musical instruments. We have a long history of producing speciality cases, and this latest result is a unique trumpet travel case that mimics the precision and thoughtfulness that goes into creating instruments,” said Emelie De Vitis, Rimowa’s senior vice-president, product and marketing.

Paul Morseck founded Rimowa in 1989 as a saddler workshop in Cologne’s Bechergasse 16. The business expanded to making suitcases of custom leather-coated plywood and cardboard. In the 1920s, Paul’s son, Richard, inspired by the early days of aviation, started using aluminium to make the lightweight suitcases (Rimowa is an acronym for Richard Morszeck Warenzeichen, with Warenzeichen meaning ‘trademark’ in German). The highly recognisable design with grooves was introduced in 1950.