Rimowa's latest collaboration with musical instrument manufacturer Gewa hits all the right notes
The Rimowa x Gewa Trumpet Case Silver is the ultimate travel companion for style-conscious musicians.
In late February 2025, the international trumpet fraternity was buzzing with excitement over a piece of news. German luggage brand Rimowa had collaborated with reputed instrument and case maker Gewa to create the Rimowa x Gewa Trumpet Case Silver. The special edition piece was made available on the Rimowa website and in select worldwide stores.
According to my husband, who is a trumpeter and the one who alerted me to the partnership with shiny eyes, this is the first trumpet case featuring a true blend of luxury, modern design and function. It is the current arbiter of cool for any trumpeter on the move with their instrument.
“This collaboration with Gewa is particularly exciting because it seamlessly merges two iconic German brands: Rimowa’s functional luxury with Gewa’s artistry in musical instruments. We have a long history of producing speciality cases, and this latest result is a unique trumpet travel case that mimics the precision and thoughtfulness that goes into creating instruments,” said Emelie De Vitis, Rimowa’s senior vice-president, product and marketing.
Paul Morseck founded Rimowa in 1989 as a saddler workshop in Cologne’s Bechergasse 16. The business expanded to making suitcases of custom leather-coated plywood and cardboard. In the 1920s, Paul’s son, Richard, inspired by the early days of aviation, started using aluminium to make the lightweight suitcases (Rimowa is an acronym for Richard Morszeck Warenzeichen, with Warenzeichen meaning ‘trademark’ in German). The highly recognisable design with grooves was introduced in 1950.
Gewa was founded in 1925 by Georg Walther in the town of Adorf, Vogtland that is known as the music region of Germany; it has a 300-year-old history of manufacturing musical instruments. Gewa started making violins before manufacturing handmade instrument cases. Today, it is a leading developer, manufacture and distributor of both acoustical and digital musical instruments and accessories across the globe.
This trumpet case is especially significant as this year also marks Gewa’s 100th anniversary. In fact, this is the second collaboration between the two German brands. In 2023, the brands collaborated to produce the Rimowa x Gewa Violin Hard Case in Aluminum.
On why such collaborations are important to Rimowa, De Vitis commented: “Rimowa has always been deeply committed to art and design, and supporting artists, musicians and creatives is integral to our brand. This partnership perfectly showcases how we can enhance the travel experience for musicians. [The] design, practicality, safety, and beauty all hit the right notes.”
Like the violin case, the Rimowa x Gewa Trumpet Case Silver is made in Rimowa’s own factories. It follows the aesthetics of the luggage brand’s Classic collection featuring the signature anodised grooved aluminium, glossy aluminium corners and a leather handle. A crossbody strap makes for easy carrying.
Inside, a premium black foam inlay with microfibre lining protects and secures the instrument while on the move. The case can accommodate two trumpets (according to said trumpeter husband, orchestra trumpeters typically carry two different trumpets for their unique sound-quality requirements, so this is perfect). A precision-engineered removable cushion system adapts it to both Rimowa’s Piston and Rotary models, and two TSA approved locks secure the instruments.
As with all Rimowa products, no detail has been left out. The Rimowa x Gewa Trumpet Case Silver comes with a portable leather pouch for up to four mouthpieces and small accessories, as well as two protective dust bags for the instruments.
Rimowa has a loyal cult following worldwide. Fans of the brand include famous names like Lewis Hamilton, Kylian Mbappe, Jay Chou and Rose of Blackpink. In 2016, Rimowa became the first German company to come under the LVMH Group, with 80 per cent share bought by the luxury house.
Beyond high design, Rimowa’s suitcases are also beloved for their durability, innovation and quality. The brand’s Lifetime Guarantee covers suitcases purchased from Jul 25, 2022. This sustainable ethos allows damaged suitcases to be repaired by the brand’s dedicated care centres worldwide rather than being discarded. This longevity is enhanced by the choice of accessories like wheels and handle, which lets users express their individuality.
Rimowa expects that the trumpet case will be as coveted as the violin case was. “The Rimowa x Gewa Violin Case was designed as the ideal gift for a professional musician or music devotee and although the market was niche, we were gratified by the enthusiastic reaction from clients,” said De Vitis.
She elaborated: “Violins are fragile and it can be very stressful to travel with them. Our clients were really impressed by the quality, durability and safety of the case. Also, it was an honour to have the trust of French soloist Renaud Capucon, who carried his precious Panette Stern, built in 1737, to New York City for a major performance [using the Rimowa case].”
Accompanying the release of the trumpet case, Rimowa invited award-winning Mexican filmmaker Lila Aviles to direct Musicas, a short film on Mujeres del Viento Florida – an Oaxacan, all-female wind instrument ensemble. The film had its world premiere on Feb 23 at Doc Fortnight 2025, MoMA’s annual Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media in New York City.
The trumpet case is the latest in Rimowa’s line of hardwearing, well-designed products that brings it up do date with modern living. The brand also has a vanity case and bottle case, and has forged partnerships with other like-minded luxury brands such as Rick Owens, Aime Leon Dore, Tiffany & Co and cult London skate brand Palace.
During last year’s Salone del Mobile at Milan Design Week, the Caffe Rimowa pop-up featured a special Rimowa x La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine with Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium and logo on the espresso machine. The brand’s belief in the power of innovation, craftsmanship and future thinking has also launched the Rimowa Design Prize, a student competition and mentorship programme in collaboration with Germany’s top design universities that is into its third year.