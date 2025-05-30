Going on a family holiday? Rimowa's Essential Lite Cabin luggage now comes in kids' versions

The June school holidays are starting soon, and if you're on the lookout for luxury travel gear for the family, Rimowa has launched new kids' versions of its popular Essential Lite Cabin carry-on.

The suitcases come in two vibrant colours – Starfish, a warm, saturated orange inspired by seashells, and Scuba, a lively turquoise blue inspired by underwater exploration. Each case also includes a complimentary set of stickers, which can be used to personalise the design of the suitcase, or to keep the kids entertained on long plane rides.

Rimowa is acclaimed globally for its durable travel accessories, which stand as a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation. To craft its premium suitcases, Rimowa uses robust materials such as polycarbonate, ensuring that each piece withstands the rigours of frequent travel.