Going on a family holiday? Rimowa's Essential Lite Cabin luggage now comes in kids' versions
Elevate your family travel with Rimowa's durable and stylish suitcases. The new Essential Lite Cabin U Kids Edition offers vibrant colours for young adventurers.
The June school holidays are starting soon, and if you're on the lookout for luxury travel gear for the family, Rimowa has launched new kids' versions of its popular Essential Lite Cabin carry-on.
The suitcases come in two vibrant colours – Starfish, a warm, saturated orange inspired by seashells, and Scuba, a lively turquoise blue inspired by underwater exploration. Each case also includes a complimentary set of stickers, which can be used to personalise the design of the suitcase, or to keep the kids entertained on long plane rides.
Rimowa is acclaimed globally for its durable travel accessories, which stand as a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation. To craft its premium suitcases, Rimowa uses robust materials such as polycarbonate, ensuring that each piece withstands the rigours of frequent travel.
The Essential Lite Cabin U Kids Edition is priced at S$980 (US$760). The suitcase is Rimowa's lightest option, thoughtfully sized to suit young adventurers and designed for effortless handling by smaller hands. It is crafted with resilient polycarbonate, and comes with Rimowa's lifetime guarantee.
The suitcase features a telescopic T-handle, easy-to-clean mesh dividers to keep packed items in order during travels, and a small, zipped pocket. The collection is now available at select stores worldwide and online at rimowa.com.