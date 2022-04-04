Bagging rights: A limited edition luggage case inspired by the Porsche 911

Yes, it’s been a while since you’ve taken your existing luggage out of storage, let alone shopped for a new one, what with travel being practically non-existent during the pandemic. But now that borders around the world are opening up, travel is starting to feel almost normal again.

Chances are, you've already got plans to hop on a flight and scoot off to Thailand, South Korea, France, the UK and more. Or drive up to Malaysia for a weekend trip.

Which means you’ll need a spanking new suitcase to accompany you on your adventures.

Car enthusiasts, travel in style with the new Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita, which draws inspiration from the first-generation Porsche 911. The 911 originated in 1963 as the Porsche 901, and has since become one of the most successful models both on the road and on the track.