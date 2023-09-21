Rimowa partners with Tiffany & Co on a special diamond-inspired capsule collection
The Rimowa x Tiffany capsule collection will launch on Sep 26.
Luggage maker Rimowa and jeweller Tiffany & Co have joined forces to unveil a special collaboration – a set of three one-of-a-kind cases that celebrates the design aesthetics of each house.
The capsule collection consists of two jewellery cases and a cabin luggage. As a nod to Tiffany & Co’s jewellery heritage, the cabin luggage features a Rock Cut artwork design on the exterior, inspired by a diamond’s facet. The handles, luggage tag and wheels are rendered in Tiffany Blue. The inside of the luggage is also embellished with the iconic hue, featuring Tiffany Blue straps and leather details that showcase the brand’s two logos.
Also sporting the Rock Cut artwork is the new Jewelry Case, made to safeguard one’s treasured baubles at home or while travelling. The case opens to a topmost sealed tray with five compartments to store rings and other jewellery. The top level also features a large mirror with a silver plaque underneath that can be engraved. With specially designed leather loops, the middle tray holds necklaces and bracelets, while the lower tray features three large spaces designed to store other cherished pieces of one’s collection.
The personal jewellery case makes for a unique accessory to carry one’s jewellery on the go. The polycarbonate exterior and interior are rendered entirely in Tiffany Blue. There are six jewellery compartments. The exterior also features Rimowa and Tiffany & Co’s logos at the centre, inscribed between two Tiffany Blue leather straps.
Both Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH. Notably, Alexandre Arnualt, scion of the Arnault family that owns LVMH, was previously the CEO of Rimowa before taking up the mantle of executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co.
Over the years, Rimowa has collaborated with several names, including Supreme, Porsche, American artist Daniel Arsham and basketballer Lebron James.
The Rimowa x Tiffany & Co collection will launch in selected stores around the world on Sep 26. In Singapore, it will be available only at the Rimowa Mandarin Gallery boutique in limited quantities.
The Rock Cut Cabin is priced at S$4,870, the Jewelry Case at S$6,550 and the Jewelry Personal at S$3,020.