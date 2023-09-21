Rimowa partners with Tiffany & Co on a special diamond-inspired capsule collection

Both Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH. Notably, Alexandre Arnualt, scion of the Arnault family that owns LVMH, was previously the CEO of Rimowa before taking up the mantle of executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co.

Over the years, Rimowa has collaborated with several names, including Supreme, Porsche, American artist Daniel Arsham and basketballer Lebron James.

The Rimowa x Tiffany & Co collection will launch in selected stores around the world on Sep 26. In Singapore, it will be available only at the Rimowa Mandarin Gallery boutique in limited quantities.

The Rock Cut Cabin is priced at S$4,870, the Jewelry Case at S$6,550 and the Jewelry Personal at S$3,020.