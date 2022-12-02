Rolex launches new Certified Pre-Owned watch programme

The move will give Rolex more control over its timepieces in the secondhand market. At present, Rolex watches dominate secondhand sales in the luxury pre-owned market.

“Rolex watches – new or second-hand – should only be bought from Official Rolex Retailers, who are authorised to sell and care for Rolex watches,” the company said in a statement. “Thanks to their skills and technical expertise, the retailers ensure the continued smooth functioning of each timepiece over the years. Only the official Rolex network is able to provide these guarantees.”

However, there are concerns over the effect the new programme will have on pricing. Watch publication Hodinkee wrote: "Questions abound. For instance, if you walk into a Rolex retailer next spring to see about getting a Submariner, which will cost more: a brand new example with a five-year warranty, or a certified pre-owned example with a two-year warranty?"

"The programme will likely see authorised dealers selling certified pre-owned watches at higher prices than new ones offered at retail in some cases. Models including the Rolex Submariner, Daytona and GMT typically sell at a premium to retail prices as retail demand outstrips supply," Bloomberg said.