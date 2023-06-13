Rolex just released a new Cosmograph Daytona on the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race

Rolex has been the Official Partner and Timepiece of 24 Hours of Le Mans for over two decades. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the brand would release a commemoratory timepiece to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the prestigious endurance motor race. Given that this is Rolex, it is even less surprising that said watch is no cursory tribute: The new Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona “Le Mans” bears aesthetic details and a new movement that embraces the spirit and heritage of the race.

Making up for the lack of a white gold model in the 2023 Cosmograph Daytona lineup unveiled earlier in March, this new 40cm timepiece features a black Cerachrom bezel with a red 100 numeral on its tachymetric scale to mark Le Mans’ milestone year. It also comes with a “reverse panda” dial (black with white subdials) and other details (like the indices of the subdial counters) that Rolex fans have lost no time associating with the Daytonas of the 1960s. The vintage watches were affectionately nicknamed the Paul Newman Daytonas, for the late actor-turned-racer was often photographed with the timepiece on his wrist. It’s a fitting tie-back to the history of Le Mans: Newman participated in the 1979 race with a Porsche 935 that saw him finish second overall and first in his class.

Yet, as pleasing as the watch’s sleek, monotone looks are, it is perhaps the watch’s interior that will get the adrenaline pumping. The Cosmograph Daytona “Le Mans” is equipped with the new self-winding calibre 4132, an adaptation of calibre 4131 that was introduced earlier this year, but with one significant difference: The ability to count the hours of the chronograph over 24 hours, instead of the usual 12.