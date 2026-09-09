Rolex to auction 4 unique gem-set Cosmograph Daytona watches for charity

It’s not everyday that Rolex unveils a new watch, much less a whole new set of watches. Even rarer when the set is destined to be unique — so unique, that there will only be one of it in the world. As part of its Perpetual Planet Initiative, Rolex has put forth four Cosmograph Daytona watches to be auctioned for charity, and if the kaleidoscopic collection is anything to go by, records just might be broken.

Each a tribute to the legendary watchmaker’s mastery in gem-setting, the unique Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas flirt with all the traditional rules of colour theory while perfectly embodying the four seasons. The freshness of Spring, for example, is reflected in an 18 ct white gold timepiece with a rare apple-green chrysoprase dial, which pop against the purple sapphire hour markers and bezel. The energy that summer brings is personified by an 18 ct Everose gold stunner that’s accented by a striking turquoise dial and contrasting heart of ruby counters, the latter of which match the bold pink sapphire hour markers and bezel.