Without this Rolex watch, there would be no Submariner or Sea Dweller as we know it

To commemorate the mission’s success, Rolex made a handful of Deep Sea Special watches in the following years, and this auction piece is number 35. If it looks unfamiliar, it is because this series was reserved only for museums, longstanding retailers, and partners that contributed to the development of the watch. The most famous example – the number 3 that was part of the 1960 expedition – is currently on display at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

But even if you’ve never seen this model before, you’ll recognise its legacy. “The DSS is the watch that defined what Rolex is today, it is the philosophy behind its creation that led Rolex to focus on tool watches in general and dive watches in particular,” said Alexandre Ghotbi, Phillips’ head of watches for continental Europe and the Middle East. “Without the Deep Sea Special there would be no Submariner or Sea Dweller as we know it.”

The watch is estimated to go for CHF1.2 million (S$1.75 million) to CHF2.4 million, and the auction will be held at the La Reserve hotel in Geneva on Nov 5 and Nov 7, 2021.