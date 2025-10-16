Discover the legacy of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master at an upcoming exhibition in Paragon
What does it take for a watch to become an icon? A public exhibition at Paragon aims to answer that by tracing the evolution of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master.
Taking place at Paragon’s Level 1 Main Atrium from Oct 24 to Nov 2, Time Zone to Time Zone, presented by Rolex and Cortina Watch, will celebrate the tool watch that accompanied the rise of commercial aviation and global travel.
Through thematic panels, visitors will discover how the GMT-Master evolved from its aviation roots to become a cosmopolitan icon, worn on land, in the sky and the sea.
First introduced in 1955, the GMT-Master was designed as a tool watch for long-distance travel. Its two-tone bezel and 24-hour time zone display made it especially useful for aviators and globetrotters. The exhibition will explore how it has accompanied famous figures and explorers through decades of travel and adventure.
The retrospective will highlight both the GMT-Master and its successor, the GMT-Master II, charting their design and technical developments over the years – from early innovations in movement to refinements in bezel construction and materials.
Visitors can also view various versions of the GMT-Master II currently in the catalogue and learn about milestone moments in the watch’s history. A short documentary film tracing the journey of the timepiece will close the exhibition experience.
Register for a guided tour through the history of the Rolex GMT-Master and experience the evolution of the emblematic timepiece. Details can be found here.