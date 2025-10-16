Discover the legacy of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master at an upcoming exhibition in Paragon

What does it take for a watch to become an icon? A public exhibition at Paragon aims to answer that by tracing the evolution of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master.

Taking place at Paragon’s Level 1 Main Atrium from Oct 24 to Nov 2, Time Zone to Time Zone, presented by Rolex and Cortina Watch, will celebrate the tool watch that accompanied the rise of commercial aviation and global travel.

Through thematic panels, visitors will discover how the GMT-Master evolved from its aviation roots to become a cosmopolitan icon, worn on land, in the sky and the sea.