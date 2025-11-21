Beyond the case: 10 best new watch bracelets of 2025 by Rolex, IWC, Grand Seiko and more

Amid the smartwatches and silicon straps that dominate daily wear today, the humble watch bracelet has reclaimed its sensual allure. Once a silent companion to the dial, it now conveys something more human: The crisp click of a clasp, the fluidity and cool touch of metal, the reassuring heft of gold, or featherlight ease of titanium. These subtleties remind us why mechanical watchmaking endures.

This renaissance is emotional and technical in equal measure. The bracelet has become the bridge between art, tradition and innovation, expressing a watchmaker’s philosophy through texture, proportion and touch. Whether it’s Rolex’s sculptural Settimo, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s precious Milanese mesh or IWC’s precision-finished ceramic links, every detail speaks of obsession and refinement.

Progress in luxury watchmaking isn’t only a matter of new complications. Sometimes, it’s the quiet perfection of a link that moves just right – showing that the soul of horology also lives in the details. Here are the standout bracelets of the year – and the 10 references that put them front and centre.

ROLEX PERPETUAL 1908