Beyond the case: 10 best new watch bracelets of 2025 by Rolex, IWC, Grand Seiko and more
Featuring re-engineered clasps, seamless case integration and light-as-air ergonomics, these 10 references show how the bracelet can be central to a watch’s identity.
Amid the smartwatches and silicon straps that dominate daily wear today, the humble watch bracelet has reclaimed its sensual allure. Once a silent companion to the dial, it now conveys something more human: The crisp click of a clasp, the fluidity and cool touch of metal, the reassuring heft of gold, or featherlight ease of titanium. These subtleties remind us why mechanical watchmaking endures.
This renaissance is emotional and technical in equal measure. The bracelet has become the bridge between art, tradition and innovation, expressing a watchmaker’s philosophy through texture, proportion and touch. Whether it’s Rolex’s sculptural Settimo, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s precious Milanese mesh or IWC’s precision-finished ceramic links, every detail speaks of obsession and refinement.
Progress in luxury watchmaking isn’t only a matter of new complications. Sometimes, it’s the quiet perfection of a link that moves just right – showing that the soul of horology also lives in the details. Here are the standout bracelets of the year – and the 10 references that put them front and centre.
ROLEX PERPETUAL 1908
The Rolex Perpetual 1908 in yellow gold gains an added dimension of sophistication with the debut of the Settimo bracelet, created exclusively for this model. Composed of seven rows of tiny, fully polished links, it reflects light with a subtle brilliance, and feels remarkably supple and lightweight on the wrist.
Evoking jewellery-inspired bracelets reminiscent of the classic timepieces from a bygone era, it channels the Perpetual collection’s classicism, while adding modern engineering finesse. A patented case-to-bracelet attachment ensures a seamless, wrist-hugging fit with the concealed Crownclasp preserving an uninterrupted, mirror-bright surface from lug to lug.
The watch itself remains a study in poised understatement, with a 39mm yellow gold case framing an intense white dial featuring a small seconds at 6 o’clock. Seen through an exhibition caseback, the self-winding calibre 7140 reveals refined finishing and a cut-out oscillating weight, underscoring a blend of tradition and technicality that defines the Perpetual collection.
ROLEX OYSTER PERPETUAL LAND-DWELLER
The Crown surprised the watch world with the debut of the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller collection, which flaunts a new Flat Jubilee bracelet. Designed exclusively for this line, it retains the original Jubilee bracelet’s signature five-piece structure – three slim and slightly raised polished centre links flanked by broader outer links with a technical satin finish and polished chamfered edges. Achieved through an exclusive manufacturing process, this construction creates a seamless ribbon of light into the Oyster case, while a patent-pending attachment with ceramic inserts and concealed Crownclasp ensure fluid integration, longevity and comfort.
JAEGER-LECOULTRE REVERSO TRIBUTE MONOFACE SMALL SECONDS
A hat-tip to vintage glamour, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds in pink gold debuts with a reimagined Milanese link bracelet. Crafted from 16 metres of gold wire, the bracelet is woven from two interlaced threads to form a dense, flat mesh of double-layered, interlocking links. Known as "pezza" (Italian for cloth), this fabric-like construction demands continuous assembly with each link individually stamped and hand-soldered to achieve strength and an exquisitely smooth touch.
Rooted in 13th-century Milanese chainmail and later revived in high jewellery of the 1920s and 1970s, this technique lends a rich, old-world character to the slim 45.6mm by 27.4mm Reverso case. Subtly reworked lugs create a seamless, integrated line into the bracelet, while an adjustable clasp offers a comfortable fit that feels unmistakably luxurious at the same time
JAEGER-LECOULTRE RENDEZ-VOUS NIGHT & DAY AND RENDEZ-VOUS MOON
Jaeger-LeCoultre breathes new life into its signature ladies’ line with the relaunch of the Rendez-Vous Night & Day and Rendez-Vous Moon. Combining timeless grace with contemporary refinement, these new models are distinguished by a redesigned case, refined dials and, most notably, an entirely new bracelet.
Comprising over 200 individual components, the intricate lozenge-shaped link bracelet is designed to drape over the wrist like a second skin, its smooth, jewellery-like construction enhancing the watch’s refined femininity.
The bracelet connects seamlessly to the 34mm case, embodying the maison’s dedication to aesthetic harmony and technical precision. In a first for the collection, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces a quick interchange system, which allows wearers to switch effortlessly between the bracelet and the accompanying alligator strap without tools.
Displaying hours, minutes, seconds and a day–night indicator, the Rendez-Vous Night & Day is powered by the in-house Calibre 898, while the Rendez-Vous Moon is driven by the Calibre 925 that combines timekeeping with a poetic moon-phase and quick-set corrector. Both upgraded automatic movements now deliver a robust 70-hour power reserve that can be admired through sapphire casebacks. The references are offered in steel or pink gold with enhanced guilloche dials, and are available with or without a diamond-set bezel.
PIAGET SIXTIE
A bold nod to the 1960s, Piaget’s Sixtie for women charms with a unique 35mm trapezoidal case. Equally eye-catching is its high-polished five-row bracelet, whose interlaced trapeze-shaped links drape fluidly over the wrist and play with the light at every move.
Vintage in spirit yet impeccably refined, this versatile creation measures 29mm wide and 25.3mm long and is powered by the ultra-thin calibre 534P automatic movement. Available in steel, rose gold and a steel-and-rose-gold configuration, the Sixtie is a statement piece that channels Piaget’s golden age of glamour, thoughtfully reimagined for the modern woman.
GRAND SEIKO EVOLUTION 9 COLLECTION SPRING DRIVE UFA SLGB003
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive UFA SLGB003 ushers in a new era in precision watchmaking. It features the Calibre 9RB2, which achieves an astonishing annual rate of ±20 seconds, making it the Japanese manufacture’s most accurate mainspring-powered movement yet. Its 37mm High-Intensity Titanium case – 30 per cent lighter than stainless steel – houses this next-generation Spring Drive with a 72-hour power reserve.
Evoking the frost-kissed landscapes of Shinshu, Japan, the pale blue dial shimmers like ice under winter light, complemented by tempered blue hands and Grand Seiko’s signature Zaratsu-polished surfaces. Adding to the watch’s refinement is a newly engineered titanium bracelet, proportioned to balance perfectly with the case and fitted with a tool-free, three-step micro-adjustment clasp that enables a precise 2mm incremental sizing for optimal comfort.
TAG HEUER CARRERA CHRONOGRAPH
Tag Heuer revives a beloved design with the return of the Beads-of-Rice bracelet to the Carrera collection, a modern reinterpretation of a 1960s classic. Characterised by alternating rows of larger flat outer links and smaller rounded central links resembling rice grains, the seven-row bracelet combines fine-brushed and polished steel for a perfect balance of strength, suppleness and refinement. Its construction enhances articulation and comfort, allowing the bracelet to flow naturally with the wrist.
Designed specifically for the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph, this new bracelet replaces the vintage double-row design with a sleeker single-row execution for a contemporary aesthetic. It debuts on four Carrera Chronograph glassbox models: the black and signature blue Tag Heuer Carrera Chronographs from 2023, as well as the 2024 “Panda” and “Teal Green Dato”.
TUDOR PELAGOS ULTRA
Tudor pushes its modern tool-watch credentials to new extremes with the Pelagos Ultra. Made for serious saturation diving, the most technically capable Pelagos to date combines a 43mm grade 2 titanium case (with a grade 5 titanium caseback) and helium escape valve with a re-engineered titanium bracelet.
This satin-brushed, three-link bracelet debuts a rapid micro-adjust clasp with diver’s extension and a first-for-Pelagos visual indicator – complete with a luminous marker – so you can check your bracelet setting at a glance. An additional black rubber strap with a titanium pin buckle and an extension piece (up to 110mm) is included for versatility.
Boasting an impressive 1,000m water resistance, the watch boosts legibility with enlarged markers and Snowflake hands using two Super-LumiNova hues (green for the minute hand, blue for hours/indices). A unidirectional titanium bezel with matte ceramic insert and black dial with luminescent ceramic-composite monobloc appliques complete the package.
Powering the timepiece is the Manufacture Calibre MT5612-U, a METAS Master Chronometer with silicon hairspring, COSC precision and a 65-hour power reserve. A domed sapphire crystal and five-year guarantee underscore a dive watch built to go beyond.
LOUIS ERARD 2340
Louis Erard introduces the 2340, its first timepiece featuring an integrated bracelet. Named after the postal code of its Jura hometown in Switzerland, its tapered five-link bracelet, composed of 92 components, blends brushed titanium outer links with mirror-polished steel centre links that are hand-bevelled after assembly. The result is a seamless flow from case to wrist, secured by a hidden butterfly clasp with a spring-blade mechanism for comfort and clean, uninterrupted lines.
The 40mm hybrid case pairs a brushed titanium mid-section with polished steel lugs and bezel, and houses the slim Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement with a 56-hour power reserve. Available in mint green, slate blue or deep blue with distinctive textured dials, the watch captures the brand’s sporty-chic identity.
IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN INGENIEUR AUTOMATIC 42
The Ingenieur Automatic 42 is IWC Schaffhausen’s latest take on Gerald Genta’s 1970s icon. For the first time, the integrated bracelet and case are crafted entirely from black zirconium oxide ceramic, a material prized for its hardness, lightness, and resistance to scratches and temperature changes – demonstrating IWC’s four decades of expertise with this advanced material.
The 42mm case features a multi-part construction with a case ring, bezel and caseback secured by a titanium inner ring that preserves the proportions and geometry of the original Ingenieur design.
The integrated black ceramic bracelet connects seamlessly to the case through its middle links, ensuring exceptional ergonomics and a smooth, wrist-hugging fit. Alternating satin, sandblasted and polished finishes echo the intricate textures of the case, lending the watch a refined yet bold presence.
Driving the watch is the in-house Calibre 82110 with IWC’s signature Pellaton winding system, whose components are made from virtually wear-free ceramic. A tinted sapphire crystal caseback reveals the movement with a 60-hour power reserve.