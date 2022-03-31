Rolex releases bi-colour green and black GMT-Master II specially for lefties

Watches & Wonders 2022 is currently underway in Geneva, and highly anticipated new watches from Rolex have now been unveiled.

The most surprising of the lot (and currently the talk of the town) is the new GMT-Master II with a bi-colour green and black bezel, a colourway that's entirely new for this model. The timepiece features the crown on the left, meaning its designed for left-handers who wear their watch on the right wrist.

The model features a full Oyster bracelet and measures 40mm. It’s powered by the brand new calibre 3285 and boasts a power reserve of 70 hours.