Rolex releases bi-colour green and black GMT-Master II specially for lefties
The model is one of Rolex’s new releases at the ongoing Watches & Wonders 2022, accompanied by new Air-King, Yacht-Master, Deepsea and Datejust models.
Watches & Wonders 2022 is currently underway in Geneva, and highly anticipated new watches from Rolex have now been unveiled.
The most surprising of the lot (and currently the talk of the town) is the new GMT-Master II with a bi-colour green and black bezel, a colourway that's entirely new for this model. The timepiece features the crown on the left, meaning its designed for left-handers who wear their watch on the right wrist.
The model features a full Oyster bracelet and measures 40mm. It’s powered by the brand new calibre 3285 and boasts a power reserve of 70 hours.
The rest of Rolex's new novelties veer a little more on the safe side. Accompanying the GMT-Master II is an updated Air-King. Although the watch retains most of the same features, upon closer inspection, this new model features crown guards for a more sporty look. There are also subtle changes to the design of the dial. The applied numerals are filled with luminescent Chromalight lume for better legibility, while the numeral 5 now reads as 05.
The timepiece is equipped with calibre 3230, a movement released in 2020.
The Deepsea and Yacht-Master models have also been updated. The former has been updated with a brand new calibre 3235, while the latter is now available in an 18k yellow gold option in 42mm and a white gold option with a falcon’s eye dial.
As expected, a whole range of new Datejust, Day-Date and Lady Datejust models have also been unveiled, available in Oystersteel, platinum, white gold, yellow gold and Everose gold. The Day-Date in 40mm now comes in platinum with a fluted bezel for the first time.
For female watch enthusiasts, the Datejust 31mm variety has been treated to three brand new floral dials in blue, olive green and silver. A diamond is set within the centre of each flower, and the green and silver models feature an additional 46 brilliant-cut diamonds set within the bezels.