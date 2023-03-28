Rolex’s new releases include a yellow gold GMT-Master II and a jigsaw puzzle emoji Day-Date

The world’s biggest watchmaking fair is currently happening in Geneva, and headliner Rolex has released a slew of new watches that are sure to attract collectors.

First up are two new GMT-Master II models, one in full 18k yellow gold and the other in two tone Rolesor (combining Oystersteel and yellow gold). Both versions feature a bicolour, Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic, an entirely new colour combination. They are fitted on a Jubilee bracelet, equipped with an Oysterlock clasp and Easylink comfort extension link. The full yellow gold version, however, features patented ceramic inserts on the bracelet, designed to enhance flexibility on the wrist.

The new versions of the GMT-Master II are equipped with the same movement – calibre 3285 – as the existing GMT model line.