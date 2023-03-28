Rolex’s new releases include a yellow gold GMT-Master II and a jigsaw puzzle emoji Day-Date
Here’s all you need to know from the Crown’s line-up of new models at Watches & Wonders 2023.
The world’s biggest watchmaking fair is currently happening in Geneva, and headliner Rolex has released a slew of new watches that are sure to attract collectors.
First up are two new GMT-Master II models, one in full 18k yellow gold and the other in two tone Rolesor (combining Oystersteel and yellow gold). Both versions feature a bicolour, Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic, an entirely new colour combination. They are fitted on a Jubilee bracelet, equipped with an Oysterlock clasp and Easylink comfort extension link. The full yellow gold version, however, features patented ceramic inserts on the bracelet, designed to enhance flexibility on the wrist.
The new versions of the GMT-Master II are equipped with the same movement – calibre 3285 – as the existing GMT model line.
The Daytona collection also gets an update in celebration of its 60th anniversary. The new Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona comes in six versions – platinum, Everose gold, Oystersteel with a white face, Oystersteel with a black face, Oystersteel and yellow gold with a white face and Oystersteel and yellow gold with a gold face. The case and dial markers have been slightly redesigned, featuring restyled hour markers and counter rings, and redesigned lugs and case sides.
The biggest update is that all models now feature a transparent sapphire caseback. They are also equipped with Rolex’s latest 2023 movement, the calibre 4131.
For those keeping an eye out for a completely new timepiece, the Crown released a new collection called the Perpetual Collection, and the first watch in the lineup is the dressy 1908. The number 1908 is a reference to the year founder Hans Wilsdorf officially registered the name Rolex in Switzerland. There are a total of four models in 39mm white or yellow gold cases, with white or black dials. The case measures 39mm in diameter, with a thickness of 9.50mm. The watch is equipped with the new calibre 7140, visible through the fluted sapphire crystal caseback.
Other releases include the new Yacht-Master 42 in RLX Titanium, as well as two new Sky-Dwellers in mint green and blue green. The Explorer range also gets a new 40mm model.
Rolex’s bolder – and potentially polarising – new releases include a new Day-Date with a jigsaw puzzle motif dial, created entirely using champlevé enamelling. The watch displays “inspirational” keywords such as Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Peace and Faith at the 12 o’clock display, and 31 emojis in place of the date at 3 o’clock. In place of hour markers are baguette-cut sapphires in six different hues.
There’s also a new Oyster Perpetual with multi-coloured bubbles bouncing around the dial. For those wondering how the bubble colours were chosen, they represent all the five hues introduced to the OP range in 2020.
There are three sizes available – 31mm, 36mm and 41mm. Now this is a pretty wild timepiece by Rolex standards, and will certainly be impossible to get.