Rolex discontinues 'Pepsi' GMT-Master II, unveils new Oyster models at Watches and Wonders 2026

At Watches and Wonders, attention inevitably gravitates towards Rolex. The watchmaker has a habit of setting the tone for the industry, regardless of what it chooses to unveil each year.

In 2026, that focus centres on the Rolex Oyster, as the brand marks 100 years since the introduction of the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. To commemorate the milestone, Rolex has introduced a slate of releases that both acknowledge the Oyster’s legacy and underline its continued relevance in contemporary watchmaking.

Beyond the new launches, attention has also turned to what is quietly exiting the catalogue. Among the discontinued models are the so-called “Pepsi” Rolex GMT-Master II references – Ref 126710BLR in Oystersteel and Ref 126719BLRO in white gold – alongside the “Cookie Monster” Rolex Submariner Date Ref 126619LB. The Pepsi models, in particular, have long been prized for their distinctive blue-and-red bezel.

The move follows months of speculation within the watch community, with reports that some authorised retailers had already removed the models from their listings earlier this year. They have now also been taken off Rolex’s official website.

Out with the old, in with the new. Here’s a closer look at the brand’s 2026 releases.

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