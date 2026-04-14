Rolex discontinues 'Pepsi' GMT-Master II, unveils new Oyster models at Watches and Wonders 2026
As Rolex confirmed the end of the legendary "Pepsi" GMT-Master II, the watchmaker also unveiled a slate of new models at Watches and Wonders 2026 to mark the Oyster's 100th anniversary.
At Watches and Wonders, attention inevitably gravitates towards Rolex. The watchmaker has a habit of setting the tone for the industry, regardless of what it chooses to unveil each year.
In 2026, that focus centres on the Rolex Oyster, as the brand marks 100 years since the introduction of the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. To commemorate the milestone, Rolex has introduced a slate of releases that both acknowledge the Oyster’s legacy and underline its continued relevance in contemporary watchmaking.
Beyond the new launches, attention has also turned to what is quietly exiting the catalogue. Among the discontinued models are the so-called “Pepsi” Rolex GMT-Master II references – Ref 126710BLR in Oystersteel and Ref 126719BLRO in white gold – alongside the “Cookie Monster” Rolex Submariner Date Ref 126619LB. The Pepsi models, in particular, have long been prized for their distinctive blue-and-red bezel.
The move follows months of speculation within the watch community, with reports that some authorised retailers had already removed the models from their listings earlier this year. They have now also been taken off Rolex’s official website.
Out with the old, in with the new. Here’s a closer look at the brand’s 2026 releases.
OYSTER PERPETUAL 41
The Oyster Perpetual 41 celebrates 100 years of watchmaking achievement. Presented in yellow Rolesor, it combines a yellow gold bezel and winding crown with an Oystersteel case and bracelet. These gold accents echo the design elements found in some of the earlier Oyster models.
Several details mark the centenary. The winding crown is engraved with “100”, while the slate dial replaces “Swiss Made” at 6 o’clock with “100 years”. Rolex’s signature green also features on the dial, in the brand name and the small squares around the minute track.
Finally, the watch showcases the enhanced Superlative Chronometer certification introduced in 2026, underscoring Rolex’s continued commitment to precision and excellence.
OYSTER PERPETUAL 36
The Oyster Perpetual 36 is a riot of colour with a bold and unique dial decorated with the Jubilee motif that was first introduced in the late 1970s. Rendered in lacquer, the design arranges the letters of “Rolex” into what the brand describes as a “joyful and sophisticated composition”. Each of the 10 colours is applied individually in a process that demands a high degree of precision. The watch is powered by the calibre 3230 movement and is water-resistant to 100m.
OYSTER PERPETUAL 28 AND 34
These models put the spotlight on gold. The Oyster Perpetual 28 is fashioned from 18 ct yellow gold and features a green stone lacquer dial, while the Oyster Perpetual 34 is presented in 18 ct Everose gold with a blue stone lacquer dial. The hour markers at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock are crafted from natural stone, a first for Rolex. The watches are powered by the calibre 2232.
DATEJUST 41
The Datejust 41 features a green ombré dial, paired with a white-gold and Oystersteel Rolesor case and bracelet. The gradient effect deepens towards the edge, sharpening the contrast around the date window at 3 o’clock for improved legibility. It is fitted on an Oyster bracelet with an Oysterclasp and powered by the calibre 3235 movement.
YACHT-MASTER II
Two Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II also join the line-up of new releases, available in Oystersteel or 18 ct yellow gold. The display has been simplified for enhanced legibility and easier manipulation. The model has the Calibre 4162 to thank for its functional update. The countdown is now programmed exclusively via the lower pusher, and the minute and second hands now turn counterclockwise.
DAY-DATE 40
A brand-new gold alloy also joins the party with the Day-Date 40, unveiled in 18 ct Jubilee Gold. Rolex describes the alloy as “glowing with tones of tender yellow, warm grey and soft pink”. On the Day-Date 40, it’s paired with a light green aventurine dial, complementing the gilded effect of the watch's case and bracelet.
COSMOGRAPH DAYTONA
This Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is introduced in a distinctive Rolesium version, combining Oystersteel with platinum for a refined yet sporty look. The watch pairs a bright white enamel dial with an anthracite Cerachrom ceramic bezel, enhanced with tungsten carbide and framed by a platinum edge. The tachymetric scale on the bezel features horizontally aligned numerals, a nod to the design of the earliest Cosmograph Daytona models. The movement is visible through a sapphire caseback.