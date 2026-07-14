The world is your Oyster: How Rolex helped build the modern sports watch

Let’s face it. When you walk into a Rolex boutique or authorised retailer today, you probably aren’t thinking about the Oyster case. You’re more likely to be wondering about availability, specifications and whether the watch you covet is actually in stock.

The Oyster case is something we have come to take for granted. But that is often what happens to the best-designed objects: They become so familiar, so embedded in daily life, that we forget how transformative they once were.

Yet pause to consider how remarkable the seemingly simple act of sealing a watch case against water and dust once was, and the scale of the Oyster’s impact becomes clearer.

By protecting the movement from dust, moisture, pressure and shocks, the Oyster helped shape not only Rolex’s future, but also the development of the modern sports watch. It was more than a technical upgrade: It became the foundation on which many of Rolex’s most important watches were built.

Introduced in 1926, the Oyster case was designed to keep water and dust away from the movement. It arrived as swimming and other outdoor pursuits were becoming increasingly popular, creating a growing need for wristwatches that could withstand more than everyday indoor use.

The name was deliberate. Like an oyster shell, the sealed case protected the delicate mechanism within. Its usefulness would soon extend far beyond the water, as Oyster watches accompanied aviators, mountaineers, racing drivers and long-distance travellers.