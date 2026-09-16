The new Rolex Perpetual Padellone reimagines a cult-favourite vintage watch

Watches & Wonders might have concluded almost half a year ago, but Rolex hasn’t packed up for 2026 quite yet. To almost everyone’s surprise, it has announced a brand-new watch, and it’s not a time-only special either. The Rolex Perpetual Padellone is a brilliant work of horological art that just launched in Milan.

This annual calendar timepiece is a rarity for a number of reasons, the first being its off-cycle launch, outside Rolex’s usual Watches and Wonders calendar in April. Secondly, Rolex watches with moonphase displays are rare: The last time the complication appeared was on the Rolex Cellini Moonphase, Ref 50535, launched at Baselworld in 2017.

Lastly, Rolex has officially adopted the collector-given nickname of its historical predecessor, the Ref 8171. Over the decades, Rolex watches have acquired a colourful vocabulary of unofficial names – Paul Newman, Kermit and Pepsi among them – but the new model takes its name directly from the vintage “Padellone”. Italian for “large frying pan”, the nickname referred to the Ref 8171’s unusually wide 38mm case and distinctive profile.