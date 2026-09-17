Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: What’s new in the electric luxury coupe

There were just six of us aboard the Hans Jet-operated Pilatus PC-12 and, of course, we popped a bottle of bubbly at 15,000 ft. Before we even landed, we spotted two more Phantoms waiting on the tarmac, then stepped straight into the sumptuous confines of Rolls-Royce’s flagship.

THE BUSINESS OF LUXURY

Not all luxury brands approach the customer experience in the same way. For Rolls-Royce, every touchpoint is expected to reflect the exclusivity of the product. The VIP treatment we received was only the beginning.

Rolls-Royce understands its customers intimately – even how and when their Spectres are likely to leave the garage.

It knows that Spectre, the first all-electric Rolls-Royce, is typically the second Rolls-Royce in a client’s seven-car garage. It also knows that the marque’s second best-selling model covers an average of around 6,500 km a year, is charged almost exclusively at home and is increasingly driven by owners themselves.

Spectre customers also skew younger than the typical Rolls-Royce buyer. According to the company, what appeals to them is the car’s silence, effortless driving character and abundant power.

These qualities, CEO Chris Brownridge believes, are behind the EV’s “extraordinary reception” around the world. The resulting insights also shaped the subtle refinements introduced on Spectre Series II.