Take a tour of this luxurious multi-generational family home in Muar

The sleepy town of Muar on the east coast of Johor might not be the first place one thinks of as a likely place to find sophisticated design but an award-winning design practice has transformed one particular bungalow here into a celebration of materials and fine detailing.

The founders of Sydney-based S/LAB 10, Johor natives Hao Wang and Jason Sim, have grown their firm to have operations in Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. And the client for this particular project found the firm through word of mouth, and after a brief meeting in Muar, the client headed down to S/LAB 10’s Johor Bahru office for further discussions.

The site was a large three-storey home with approximately 10,000 sq ft of interior space and 4,000 sq ft of courtyard space. It had been purchased to house three generations and to reflect the family’s success, which the client attributed to his father’s hard work – the latter was recently involved in an accident and a tranquil home where he could convalesce in comfort was a must.