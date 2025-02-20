Luxury brand upheaval exposes revolving door of high-end fashion

As Gucci unveils its runway collection in Milan this month, the creative designer behind it, Sabato De Sarno, will not be there to take the customary bow.

The Italian parted ways with the fashion house in early February, less than two years after parent company Kering handed him the task of reviving its most prestigious brand.

De Sarno’s exit is the latest in a lightning series of top-level changes at the big houses, who are churning through creative and management talent at the fastest rate in decades.

“I can’t remember a time in the last 20 years where we’ve seen this much change,” said Karen Harvey, founder of Karen Harvey Consulting, who headhunts for luxury brands.

The upheaval underscores the pressure on high-end brands during a significant market downturn, as the pandemic luxury boom recedes and the once-rapacious demand from Chinese consumers for expensive handbags and designer fashions has waned.

But industry experts and analysts warn that such a rapid pace of renewal can confuse strategic goals and deny top talent the time required to make their mark.