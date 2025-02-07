Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno leaves after 2 years

French luxury group Kering has parted with the designer of its biggest brand, Gucci, just two years after he was hired to lead a turnaround at the struggling Italian fashion house.

Kering said on Thursday that it had ended its “collaboration” with Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno. The next collection in February will be presented by the in-house design team, and new artistic direction will be announced in due course.

De Sarno’s departure highlights that the turnaround at Gucci — which accounts for about half of Kering’s annual sales and two-thirds of its operating income — is not progressing as hoped. Shares in Kering fell 2.3 per cent in morning trading on Thursday (Feb 6), and are down almost 40 per cent over the past year.

Two people close to internal discussions said the company began looking for alternatives last summer. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, who works for larger rival LVMH, was one of several designers that had talks with the brand as early as July.

However, one of the people said the British designer was not convinced. Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.