Shopping in Paris: The Saint-Germain homeware and design shops worth visiting
Skip the usual souvenirs and browse hand-blown glass, porcelain, textiles, antiques and decorative objects across this historic Left Bank neighbourhood.
Saint-Germain-des-Pres on Paris’ Left Bank has long been associated with intellectual life. Figures such as Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and Pablo Picasso gathered at cafes including Cafe de Flore and Les Deux Magots. Today, these storied addresses are just as likely to serve as TikTok backdrops for tourists filming their morning coffee.
Yet just beyond the cafe terraces lies another side of the neighbourhood – one that interior designers know well but visitors may easily overlook. Saint-Germain is one of Paris’s most compelling places to discover small-scale homeware and decorative objects. Rather than sprawling furniture showrooms, the area is filled with ceramics, glassware, candles, linens and handmade accessories that can bring character to a room. Many are small enough to slip into a suitcase.
The district’s role in the world of interiors did not emerge by accident. For more than a century, Saint-Germain and the surrounding Left Bank have been closely linked to the decorative arts. The Ecole des Beaux-Arts drew generations of artists and architects to the area, while antique dealers established galleries along streets such as Rue de Lille and Rue de l’Universite. French painter Eugene Delacroix spent the final years of his life nearby, in an apartment and studio that now form the Musee National Eugene-Delacroix.
Over time, the cluster evolved into a design destination in its own right. Textile houses, galleries and specialist ateliers joined the antique dealers, creating a neighbourhood where collectors, decorators and artisans regularly crossed paths.
Interior designers know these streets well. For objects that bring warmth and personality to a room – a sculptural vase, a beautifully imperfect plate, a textured linen cushion – Saint-Germain offers plenty to discover.
Within a few streets are textile houses such as Nobilis and Loro Piana Interiors, antique dealers belonging to the Carre Rive Gauche network, and workshops specialising in ceramics, glassware and tableware. This concentration makes browsing unusually easy – fabrics, handmade objects and rare pieces can all be found within walking distance.
There is something appropriately Parisian about decorating this way – gradually, rather than buying a complete furniture set or following a single trend. Many of these shops occupy intimate spaces that feel closer to studios than conventional stores. Shelves are arranged like cabinets of curiosities, inviting visitors to pick up objects, examine their textures and imagine how they might live at home.
For visitors, the district rewards wandering on foot. Rue de Seine, Rue Jacob and the surrounding streets form a compact network where one doorway can lead to hand-blown glass and the next to porcelain, textiles or antiques. Here’s where to shop.
LA SOUFFLERIE
La Soufflerie is one of the area’s distinctive destinations for hand-blown glassware. Founded by Valentina and Sebastien Nobile, the family-run company works with traditional glassblowers to produce glasses, carafes and vases using recycled glass. Subtle bubbles and variations in thickness reveal the handmade process behind each piece, while smoky greys, soft ambers and pale greens give the collection its understated palette.
Address: 7 Rue de l'Odeon, 75006 Paris
ASTIER DE VILLATTE
Astier de Villatte’s distinctive white ceramics have become instantly recognisable among design enthusiasts. Handmade in Paris using traditional techniques, the pieces pair irregular forms with milky white glazes that give them the character of antique ceramics. The Rue de Tournon boutique resembles a cabinet of curiosities, with plates, candlesticks, vases and incense holders displayed alongside fragrances and decorative objects. Small variations from piece to piece reveal the hand of the maker.
Address: 16 rue de Tournon, 75006 Paris
MARIN MONTAGUT
Illustrator Marin Montagut’s Rue Madame boutique is an exuberant ode to Paris. Inside, ceramics, embroidered textiles and decorative trays feature whimsical illustrations inspired by Parisian landmarks, animals and botanical motifs. The aesthetic draws on antique curiosities and vintage storybooks, with just enough kitsch to keep things playful. Many of the objects feel like small fragments of Paris translated into decorative form.
Address: 48 Rue Madame, 75006 Paris
ALIX D REYNIS
Jewellery designer Alix D Reynis is known for her medallions and sculptural rings, but her Saint-Germain boutique reveals another side of her work. Alongside jewellery is a collection of porcelain tableware made with artisans in Limoges. Plates, bowls and cups carry classical motifs – laurel wreaths, cameos and delicate relief patterns – that echo the designer’s fascination with antiquity. Together, the pieces bridge jewellery, decorative arts and the everyday ritual of the table.
Address: 22 Rue Jacob, 75006 Paris
ASSOULINE
Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, the publishing house is known for lavishly illustrated books spanning fashion, design, travel and culture. Its Rue Bonaparte boutique feels less like a bookshop than a carefully staged library, with large-format volumes stacked on tables and arranged on shelves alongside decorative objects. Designed as much to be displayed as read, the books often find a second life on coffee tables and consoles.
Address: 35 rue Bonaparte 75006 Paris
PAPIERS DE PARIS
In a neighbourhood filled with small decorative objects, Papiers de Paris turns its attention to what surrounds them – the walls. The studio specialises in panoramic wallpapers inspired by historical decorative arts, reinterpreting botanical landscapes, chinoiserie scenes and architectural compositions on a grand scale. Its Rue Bonaparte address functions as a showroom rather than a conventional shop, opening on Saturdays and by appointment during the week.
Address: 34 rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris
L’ATELIER 55
L’Atelier 55 specialises in 20th-century furniture, lighting and decorative objects, with a particular emphasis on mid-century design. Sculptural chairs, vintage lamps and collectible pieces are arranged with a maximalist’s eye, mixing familiar design icons with lesser-known finds. And if something catches your eye but not your luggage allowance, international shipping is available.
Address: 8 Rue des Saints-Peres, 75007 Paris
LORO PIANA INTERIORS
Loro Piana may be best known for fashion, but the Italian house has long brought its expertise in textiles into the home. Its Loro Piana Interiors showroom on Rue de Furstemberg presents furnishings and decorative pieces in materials including cashmere, wool and linen. Throws, cushions and upholstered furniture favour understated tones that put the emphasis on texture. Arranged more like an elegant apartment than a conventional showroom, the space demonstrates how the house translates its textile heritage into interiors.
Address: 7 Rue de Furstemberg, 75006 Paris
NOBILIS PARIS
Founded in 1928 by Adolphe Halard, Nobilis began as a wallpaper boutique on Rue Bonaparte, close to the Ecole des Beaux-Arts. The house later expanded into furnishing fabrics, followed by rugs, furniture and accessories. Today, its Saint-Germain address feels closer to a design studio than a conventional shop, with fabrics destined for curtains, upholstery and wall coverings. For something easier to carry home, cushion covers and throws offer a more portable introduction to the house.
Address: 38 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris
SAINTS PERES
Saints Peres Paris centres the shopping experience on the table. At 69 Rue des Saints-Peres, the space combines porcelain, coffee and an olive oil bar under one roof. Visitors can browse plates, cups and sculptural objects before stopping for coffee served in the brand’s own porcelain. Its “Extra Virgin Bar” offers tastings of selected olive oils, which are also available in refillable porcelain bottles. The idea is to bring design into everyday rituals – from drinking coffee to pouring olive oil at the table.
Address: 69 Rue des Saints-Peres, 75006 Paris
CARRE RIVE GAUCHE
For shoppers interested in antiques and decorative arts, Carre Rive Gauche brings together more than 100 galleries and antique dealers across a compact stretch of the Left Bank. Their specialties range from furniture and paintings to sculpture and decorative objects spanning several centuries. Even if you are only browsing, the galleries offer a glimpse into the kinds of pieces collectors and interior designers use to build more layered interiors. For the full list of galleries, visit the Carre Rive Gauche website.