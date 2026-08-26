Shopping in Paris: The Saint-Germain homeware and design shops worth visiting

Saint-Germain-des-Pres on Paris’ Left Bank has long been associated with intellectual life. Figures such as Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and Pablo Picasso gathered at cafes including Cafe de Flore and Les Deux Magots. Today, these storied addresses are just as likely to serve as TikTok backdrops for tourists filming their morning coffee.

Yet just beyond the cafe terraces lies another side of the neighbourhood – one that interior designers know well but visitors may easily overlook. Saint-Germain is one of Paris’s most compelling places to discover small-scale homeware and decorative objects. Rather than sprawling furniture showrooms, the area is filled with ceramics, glassware, candles, linens and handmade accessories that can bring character to a room. Many are small enough to slip into a suitcase.

The district’s role in the world of interiors did not emerge by accident. For more than a century, Saint-Germain and the surrounding Left Bank have been closely linked to the decorative arts. The Ecole des Beaux-Arts drew generations of artists and architects to the area, while antique dealers established galleries along streets such as Rue de Lille and Rue de l’Universite. French painter Eugene Delacroix spent the final years of his life nearby, in an apartment and studio that now form the Musee National Eugene-Delacroix.

Over time, the cluster evolved into a design destination in its own right. Textile houses, galleries and specialist ateliers joined the antique dealers, creating a neighbourhood where collectors, decorators and artisans regularly crossed paths.