Samsung billionaire heir splashes out US$19.2 million on Beverly Hills mansion

According to a listing on Realtor.com, the Tuscan-style property boasts a breathtaking grand entry hallway with cathedral ceiling and dual staircase. There are six bedrooms, ten baths, a chef calibre kitchen, formal living room, dining room, wine cellar, bar, media room, fitness room as well as a sauna.

The property also features beautifully landscaped grounds with an outdoor patio, pool, spa and fireplace.